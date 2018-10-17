Novatek JV Signs to Build LNG Terminal at German Port

By Oliver Griffin

Novatek's (NVTK.LN) joint venture with Fluxys Belgium has signed a land-lease agreement to build a mid-scale LNG transshipment terminal in the German city of Rostock.

The Russian oil-and-gas company said Wednesday that the liquefied natural gas terminal will be built in the port of Rostock. The joint venture will design, construct, finance, own and operate the terminal, which will have a capacity of around 300,000 tons a year.

Novatek said the terminal will receive LNG carriers from the Cryogas-Vysotsk liquefaction facility that it is constructing in the port of Vysotsk, near the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

