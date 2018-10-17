Log in
NOVATEK PAO (NVTK)

NOVATEK PAO (NVTK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Novatek JV Signs to Build LNG Terminal at German Port

10/17/2018 | 12:52pm CEST

By Oliver Griffin

Novatek's (NVTK.LN) joint venture with Fluxys Belgium has signed a land-lease agreement to build a mid-scale LNG transshipment terminal in the German city of Rostock.

The Russian oil-and-gas company said Wednesday that the liquefied natural gas terminal will be built in the port of Rostock. The joint venture will design, construct, finance, own and operate the terminal, which will have a capacity of around 300,000 tons a year.

Novatek said the terminal will receive LNG carriers from the Cryogas-Vysotsk liquefaction facility that it is constructing in the port of Vysotsk, near the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FLUXYS BELGIUM 0.77% 26.2 Delayed Quote.0.63%
NOVATEK PAO --End-of-day quote.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 258 M
EBIT 2018 3 173 M
Net income 2018 3 409 M
Finance 2018 5,75 M
Yield 2018 1,56%
P/E ratio 2018 17,50
P/E ratio 2019 11,62
EV / Sales 2018 4,79x
EV / Sales 2019 4,58x
Capitalization 53 936 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO53 936
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.18%274 445
PETROCHINA COMPANY9.15%222 555
TOTAL16.30%166 123
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS60.78%93 793
EQUINOR26.37%90 472
