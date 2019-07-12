Novatek : Lower Achimov Development Confirmed

12 July 2019

Moscow, 12 July 2019.PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') today announced that Arcticgas, a joint venture between NOVATEK and PAO Gazprom Neft, successfully completed a horizontal well number 'U2802' targeting the lower Achimov formation at the Urengoyskoye field.

An eight-stage hydro-fracturing program was successfully completed utilizing a record-high proppant volume of 2,187 tons at well number 'U2802' with a total length of 5,624 meters and a horizontal section of 1,500 meters. A unique wireless inflow monitoring technology using marked proppant was implemented. Permanent downhole pressure and temperature gauges are also used in the production to monitor real-time data.

Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies the well achieved a daily flow rate of more than one million cubic meters of natural gas and 500 tons of gas condensate, confirming significant prospect to develop the lower Achimov deposits.

