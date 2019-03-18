Novatek : Update on NOVATEK Buyback Program

18 March 2019

Moscow, 18 March 2019.PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announces today that pursuant to the Company's buyback program announced on 7 June 2012, during the period from 11 through 15 March 2019, 250 580 ordinary shares (including in a form of Global Depositary Receipts) were purchased on the open market.

