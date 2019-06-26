Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novatek PAO    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK PAO

(NVTK)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Novatek : Yamal LNG Shipped First LNG Cargo to Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 03:07am EDT

26 June 2019

Moscow, 26 June 2019. PAO NOVATEK ('NOVATEK' and/or the 'Company') announced today that Yamal LNG shipped the first cargo of liquefied natural gas ('LNG') to Japan in accordance with the long-term offtake agreement with TOTAL. The cargo was unloaded at the Tobata LNG Terminal in accordance with the buyers lifting and delivery schedule.

'Commencing LNG shipments to the Japanese market represents an important milestone for the Company as Japan is an important LNG market and one of the priority destinations in our LNG marketing strategy,' noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK's Chairman of the Management Board. 'Further development of our logistical chain using the Northern Sea Route and a transshipment terminal in Kamchatka will expand LNG supplies to Japan as well as strengthen trade and economic links between our respective countries'.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producers in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global gas market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company's upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world's largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia's natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world's gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol 'NVTK'.

Disclaimer

OAO Novatek published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVATEK PAO
03:07aNOVATEK : Yamal LNG Shipped First LNG Cargo to Japan
PU
02:48aNOVATEK : Fourth partner for Arctic LNG-2 project likely to be from Asia - Novat..
RE
06/25Saudi Aramco can meet customer demand despite Gulf tension - CEO
RE
06/25France's Total says know-how for Russian Arctic LNG-2 to slash costs
RE
06/24Rosatom sees Northern Sea Route costs at 735 billion roubles, Russian budget ..
RE
06/24NOVATEK : Director Buys $5.8 Million Worth of GDRs in Company
DJ
06/24NOVATEK : Talks with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 not over yet - Russia's Novak
RE
06/07NOVATEK : signed MOU with Total, Siemens and Zarubezhneft on cooperation in Viet..
PU
06/07NOVATEK : Enters Arctic Zone Transportation Partnership; Buys Stake In Arctic LN..
DJ
06/07NOVATEK : and CNPC Sign Share Purchase Agreement for Arctic LNG 2 Stake
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 865 B
EBIT 2019 199 B
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 59 260 M
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 6,67
P/E ratio 2020 11,63
EV / Sales 2019 4,61x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 3 929 B
Chart NOVATEK PAO
Duration : Period :
Novatek PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 238  RUB
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO61 336
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.98%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-2.77%178 973
TOTAL5.99%138 575
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.69%92 747
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)65.73%85 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About