Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novatek PAO    NVTK   RU000A0DKVS5

NOVATEK PAO

(NVTK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Novatek : close to deal with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 project - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 10:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Aramco employee walks near oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Leonid Mikhelson, chief executive of Russian gas giant Novatek, said on Sunday he had discussed the company's Arctic LNG 2 project with Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih and that a deal could be expected soon.

"We are in talks with Saudi Aramco (on the Arctic LNG 2 project). I think we will get something concrete in coming months," Mikhelson said, adding that he did not expect global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices to change after the project's launch.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of OPEC members and other major oil exporters in Baku, Mikhelson also said that the so-called 'gas OPEC' - a loose organisation of global leading producers of natural gas - would strengthen on the global energy markets.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova, Editing by William Maclean)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVATEK PAO
10:24aNOVATEK : close to deal with Saudi Aramco on Arctic LNG 2 project - CEO
RE
03/12NOVATEK : Potential for Yamal LNG supply increase is limited
AQ
03/07NOVATEK : Russian LNG Is About To Transform European Gas Markets
AQ
03/05Total Acquires Stake in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2 Project
DJ
03/01NOVATEK : could raise 2030 LNG production target to 70 Mt/year
AQ
02/21NOVATEK : Announces Consolidated IFRS Results for the Year Ended 31 December 201..
AQ
02/20NOVATEK : Fiscal Year 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 14%; Natural Gas Sales Volumes Inc..
DJ
02/16NOVATEK : Total ups hydrocarbon production in 2018
AQ
02/07NOVATEK : Total ups hydrocarbon production in 2018
AQ
02/04NOVATEK : Arctic LNG 2 and Siemens Sign Equipment Supply Contract
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 800 B
EBIT 2019 206 B
Net income 2019 326 B
Debt 2019 21 323 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 10,30
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Capitalization 3 211 B
Chart NOVATEK PAO
Duration : Period :
Novatek PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 117  RUB
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonid Viktorovich Mikhelson Chairman-Management Board & Executive Director
Alexander Yegorovich Natalenko Chairman
Sergey Vladimirovich Vasyunin Director-Operations
Mark Anthony Gyetvay CFO & Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Burckhard Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVATEK PAO49 562
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL9.02%259 458
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.80%199 459
TOTAL11.95%154 365
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.56%103 404
EQUINOR ASA4.73%74 974
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.