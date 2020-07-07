Log in
NOVAVAX, INC.

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/07 04:00:00 pm
104.56 USD   +31.62%
04:20pNovavax, Sunrun rise; Shake Shack, United Airlines fall
AQ
02:31pWall Street drops after strong rally as COVID-19 cases mount
RE
12:25pU.S. hands Novavax $1.6b to work on COVID-19 vaccine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Health Care Down, But Not By Much, Amid Covid Treatment Bets -- Health Care Roundup

07/07/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Health-care companies were stronger than the broad market on continued hopes that a coronavirus treatment would emerge from the sector.

Novavax and Regeneron surged after the U.S. awarded contracts worth about $2 billion to develop and make a potential vaccine and an experimental drug against coronavirus. Novavax said it will get $1.6 billion to fund clinical studies of its experimental vaccine and set up mass-manufacturing operations to provide 100 million doses.

Separately, Regeneron received a $450 million federal contract to manufacture thousands of doses of its experimental Covid-19 treatment that the government will distribute at no cost to the public if the drug is authorized for use.

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating shortages of HIV medicines, according to a World Health Organization survey that found 73 countries have warned they are at risk of running out of antiretroviral medicines as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported earlier.

The U.S. has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization following President Donald Trump's complaints about the international group's "proChina" bias, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 280 M - -
Net income 2020 -109 M - -
Net Debt 2020 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -37,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 089 M 4 089 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,17 $
Last Close Price 79,44 $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Young Chairman
John J. Trizzino Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.1,895.98%4 089
LONZA GROUP47.11%41 016
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 270
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.18%29 505
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.04%27 430
INCYTE CORPORATION21.93%23 431
