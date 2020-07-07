Health Care Down, But Not By Much, Amid Covid Treatment Bets -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies were stronger than the broad market on continued hopes that a coronavirus treatment would emerge from the sector.

Novavax and Regeneron surged after the U.S. awarded contracts worth about $2 billion to develop and make a potential vaccine and an experimental drug against coronavirus. Novavax said it will get $1.6 billion to fund clinical studies of its experimental vaccine and set up mass-manufacturing operations to provide 100 million doses.

Separately, Regeneron received a $450 million federal contract to manufacture thousands of doses of its experimental Covid-19 treatment that the government will distribute at no cost to the public if the drug is authorized for use.

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating shortages of HIV medicines, according to a World Health Organization survey that found 73 countries have warned they are at risk of running out of antiretroviral medicines as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported earlier.

The U.S. has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization following President Donald Trump's complaints about the international group's "proChina" bias, The Wall Street Journal reported.

