Health Care Down On Vaccine Hedging -- Health Care Roundup

Health-care companies fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the prospects of effective Covid-19 treatments.

Novavax and Johnson & Johnson agreed to provide tens of millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines to the U.K. for undisclosed sums, as countries move to secure supplies of the shots.

Under the terms, the U.K. will fund a late-stage trial of Novavax's vaccine candidate starting this quarter evaluating the shot in the country's residents, and a contract manufacturer will make a key part of the vaccine at a plant in Stockton-on-Tees in northeast England, the company said Friday.

Shares of Novavax, which have been volatile, of late, rose sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com