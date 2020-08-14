Log in
NOVAVAX, INC.

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/14 04:00:00 pm
146.51 USD   +9.93%
Health Care Down On Vaccine Hedging -- Health Care Roundup

08/14/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Health-care companies fell slightly as investors hedged their bets on the prospects of effective Covid-19 treatments.

Novavax and Johnson & Johnson agreed to provide tens of millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines to the U.K. for undisclosed sums, as countries move to secure supplies of the shots.

Under the terms, the U.K. will fund a late-stage trial of Novavax's vaccine candidate starting this quarter evaluating the shot in the country's residents, and a contract manufacturer will make a key part of the vaccine at a plant in Stockton-on-Tees in northeast England, the company said Friday.

Shares of Novavax, which have been volatile, of late, rose sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 399 M - -
Net income 2020 560 M - -
Net cash 2020 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 861 M 6 861 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 227,60 $
Last Close Price 133,28 $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 70,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Young Chairman
John J. Trizzino Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.3,248.74%6 405
LONZA GROUP59.91%46 123
CELLTRION, INC.68.23%34 836
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.98%31 321
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.15%27 629
MODERNA, INC.246.78%27 432
