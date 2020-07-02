Log in
Novavax Announces Updates to Leadership Team

07/02/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Frank Czworka appointed SVP, Global Sales

Brian Webb promoted to SVP, Manufacturing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Frank Czworka as Senior Vice President, Global Sales, with responsibility for leading sales planning and distribution. Novavax also announced the promotion of Brian Webb to Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, with responsibility for overseeing antigen manufacturing and supply activities in support of Novavax’ vaccine candidates.

“Frank’s extensive commercial and sales expertise will be invaluable to Novavax’ transformation into a commercial stage organization,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novavax. “Brian has been instrumental in the recent expansion and alignment of our manufacturing capabilities and supply partnerships. I am confident that the company will benefit greatly from their mutual expertise as we advance our efforts to bring NVX‑CoV2373 and NanoFlu to market.”

Mr. Czworka brings more than two decades of biopharmaceutical experience to Novavax, most recently serving as Vice President, Global Customer Engagement at U.S. Pharmacopeia. In sales and marketing leadership positions at Osiris Therapeutics, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune and TAP Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Czworka has assembled, developed, deployed and directed award-winning global sales and marketing teams to achieve business objectives. He has launched multiple medications across a variety of therapeutic areas while increasing patient access to vital treatments. Mr. Czworka received a bachelor of science degree in business administration – marketing from the University of Central Florida.

“This is an exciting time to join Novavax, with much to be accomplished as we advance our COVID-19 candidate and prepare the regulatory submission for NanoFlu,” said Mr. Czworka. “I’m excited to contribute to the team so that we can positively impact the lives of patients and reduce the global burden of these infectious diseases.”

Mr. Webb joined Novavax in May 2014 with responsibility for internal and external manufacturing. Prior to joining Novavax, Mr. Webb held numerous operational leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline and Human Genome Sciences where he had the opportunity to take multiple products from early clinical stage through licensure and launch. He received a bachelor of science degree in biology from Salisbury University and a master of science degree in biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax recently initiated development of NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, with Phase 1 clinical trial results expected in July of 2020. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax and the ongoing development of its vaccine and adjuvant products, including statements regarding the manufacturing of vaccine antigen dose amounts and timing, are forward-looking statements. Novavax cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Novavax Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated by any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, particularly the risks inherent to developing novel vaccines. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Silvia Taylor and Erika Trahan 
ir@novavax.com 
240-268-2022

Media
Brandzone/KOGS Communication
Edna Kaplan
kaplan@kogspr.com
617-974-8659

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
