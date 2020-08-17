Novavax begins mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc
said on Monday it started a mid-stage study of its experimental
COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa, as the country experiences a
surge in coronavirus cases.
South Africa is the fifth worst affected country with
583,653 coronavirus cases and 11,677 deaths, according to a
Reuters tally.
"Because South Africa is experiencing a winter surge of
COVID-19 disease, this important Phase 2b clinical trial has the
potential to provide an early indication of efficacy," Novavax
research chief Gregory Glenn said.
The trial of Novavax's NVX-CoV2373, backed by a $15 million
grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was being conducted
in two separate groups, one comprising 2,665 healthy volunteers
and the other, 240 HIV-positive adults.
Novavax expects its vaccine, once approved, would be
supplied to South Africa through a deal signed earlier this year
with the Serum Institute of India to develop and commercialize
NVX-CoV2373.
The vaccine candidate is one of nearly 30 globally being
tested in human clinical trials.
Early-stage data from a small clinical trial of the vaccine
has shown that it produced high levels of virus-fighting
antibodies, and the company aims to begin larger studies to
obtain regulatory approvals as early as December.
Novavax intends to begin Phase 2 of the small clinical trial
in the United States and Australia in the near future and said
it would include about 1,500 candidates. It also aims to begin
Phase III as soon as late September.
The U.S. government in July awarded Novavax $1.6 billion to
cover testing its potential coronavirus vaccine in the United
States and manufacturing with the aim of delivering a 100
million doses by January.
