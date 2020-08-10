Novavax : expects it can meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine demand in 2021, executives say

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's manufacturing
capacity is sufficient to meet the U.S. demand for COVID-19
vaccines in 2021, which it believes could be as high as 500
million to 600 million doses, company executives said on Monday.
Novavax said last week its experimental vaccine produced
high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus,
according to initial data from a small, early stage clinical
trial.
Novavax expects to begin producing vaccine at large scale in
the beginning of 2021 and to be able to make "well over" 2
billion doses of its vaccine annually overall, the executives
added during an investor call.
Novavax is still waiting on the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to review data from its early stage study of its
vaccine candidate, but has said it expects to start a large
Phase III trial as soon as late September.
Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn told Reuters last week
the late-stage clinical trial could potentially glean enough
data to obtain regulatory approvals as early as December.
Maryland-based Novavax has said its vaccine candidate,
NVX-CoV2373, produced higher levels of the antibodies in healthy
volunteers after two doses than those found in recovered
COVID-19 patients, raising hopes for its eventual success.
The Novavax vaccine is among the first of a handful of
programs singled out for U.S. funding under Operation Warp
Speed, the White House program to accelerate access to vaccines
and treatments that can fight the virus.
The U.S. government in July agreed to pay Novavax $1.6
billion to help cover costs related to testing and manufacturing
the vaccine, with the aim of procuring 100 million doses by
January 2021.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Abhijith G in
Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Grant McCool)