Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Novavax, Inc.    NVAX

NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK buys more potential COVID-19 vaccines from J&J and Novavax

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a

Britain will buy potential COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, the companies said on Friday, bringing the total number of deals by the UK government to six as the race for shots heats up.

Johnson & Johnson said its Janssen Pharmaceutica unit will supply the UK government with its candidate known as Ad26.COV2.S with an initial sale of 30 million doses on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use.

The advance purchase agreement will also provide an option for an additional purchase of up to a 22 million doses, it said.

In a separate statement, Novavax said the UK would buy 60 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, for a phase 3 clinical trial.

With six deals each so far, Britain and the United States are leading the global race to strike deals with drugmakers for vaccines as the pandemic continues to rage.

The latest agreements bring the UK's total number of doses secured to 362 million for the population of 66 million.

J&J said it has also agreed to collaborate with the UK government on a global Phase 3 trial to explore the two-dose regimen of its vaccine candidate.

It will run parallel to the Phase 3 trial investigating the single-dose programme.

No vaccine has yet proven to work, but more than 20 candidates are in clinical trials.

By Alistair Smout and Josephine Mason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOVAVAX, INC.
03:02aUK buys more potential COVID-19 vaccines from J&J and Novavax
RE
01:12aFUJIFILM : Novavax to deliver 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to ..
RE
01:08aNovavax and UK Government Announce Collaboration and Purchase Agreement for N..
GL
08/13NOVAVAX : ties up with SK bioscience to boost supply of potential COVID-19 vacci..
RE
08/13Novavax and SK bioscience Announce Collaboration for Novavax' COVID-19 Vaccin..
GL
08/13Indian drugmaker Biological E. to make substance used in J&J's potential COVI..
RE
08/12Moderna shares jump on U.S. vaccine deal
RE
08/11Health Care Down As Vaccine Hopes Falter -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
08/11NOVAVAX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/10NOVAVAX : expects it can meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine demand in 2021, executives s..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 454 M - -
Net income 2020 716 M - -
Net cash 2020 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 405 M 6 405 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 227,60 $
Last Close Price 133,28 $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 70,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Young Chairman
John J. Trizzino Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.3,248.74%6 405
LONZA GROUP58.04%45 498
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 113
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.98%31 152
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.15%27 629
MODERNA, INC.246.78%27 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group