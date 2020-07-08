Log in
NOVAVAX, INC.

(NVAX)
What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

07/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The U.S. formally notified the WHO it will withdraw from the U.N. agency over Trump's criticism of its ties to China, a move critics say will hamper the international fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and sap the U.S. of global influence.

Brazil's Bolsonaro, one of the most prominent world leaders to play down the severity of the coronavirus, said he tested positive.

Trump pressured states to reopen schools this fall, inserting the White House into a national discussion over restarting traditional classes that have been interrupted by the pandemic.

The U.S. awarded a total of $2 billion to Novavax and Regeneron in support of a potential vaccine and an experimental drug against Covid-19.

A general confirmed that intelligence assessed that Russia had offered to pay Taliban militants to kill American service members, but said there was no evidence the proposed scheme resulted in any U.S. troop deaths.

Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company tied to one of the two men being held in the U.S. on suspicion of aiding his escape from Japan, according to documents introduced by prosecutors.

Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, leaked critical financial documents about the family in 2017 in an effort to damage the president, she wrote in a coming book.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.06% 6.0495 Delayed Quote.34.42%
NOVAVAX, INC. 31.62% 104.56 Delayed Quote.2,527.14%
RENAULT -0.82% 23.085 Real-time Quote.-45.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.05% 71.47 Delayed Quote.15.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 347 M - -
Net income 2020 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2020 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 382 M 5 382 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NOVAVAX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Novavax, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVAVAX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 87,17 $
Last Close Price 104,56 $
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanley C. Erck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Young Chairman
John J. Trizzino Executive VP, Chief Financial & Business Officer
Gregory M. Glenn President-Research & Development
Biegie Lee Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVAVAX, INC.2,527.14%5 382
LONZA GROUP47.11%41 016
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 270
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.16%29 505
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.14%27 430
INCYTE CORPORATION23.44%23 431
