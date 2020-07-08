What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The U.S. formally notified the WHO it will withdraw from the U.N. agency over Trump's criticism of its ties to China, a move critics say will hamper the international fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and sap the U.S. of global influence.

Brazil's Bolsonaro, one of the most prominent world leaders to play down the severity of the coronavirus, said he tested positive.

Trump pressured states to reopen schools this fall, inserting the White House into a national discussion over restarting traditional classes that have been interrupted by the pandemic.

The U.S. awarded a total of $2 billion to Novavax and Regeneron in support of a potential vaccine and an experimental drug against Covid-19.

A general confirmed that intelligence assessed that Russia had offered to pay Taliban militants to kill American service members, but said there was no evidence the proposed scheme resulted in any U.S. troop deaths.

Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company tied to one of the two men being held in the U.S. on suspicion of aiding his escape from Japan, according to documents introduced by prosecutors.

Trump's niece, Mary L. Trump, leaked critical financial documents about the family in 2017 in an effort to damage the president, she wrote in a coming book.