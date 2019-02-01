Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK (NOVO B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk : Danish Drugmaker Expects Higher Working Capital as Brexit Looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:34pm EST

By Nina Trentmann

Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk A/S is forecasting a rise in the working capital it would need as it prepares for a potentially disruptive Brexit, including product stockpiles and alternative means of drug transportation.

"We have more than doubled our [U.K.] inventories," Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen said in an interview with CFO Journal on Friday. The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company is currently storing 16 weeks of drug supply in the U.K. ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union on March 29.

This will result in higher working capital at Novo in the coming quarters, said Mr. Knudsen, without quantifying the potential increase. The company reported working capital as a percentage of sales of 4.4%, or 4.9 billion Danish kroner ($750 million), in 2018.

The U.K. accounts for 2% to 3% of Novo's global sales, but it doesn't manufacture in the country.

Companies from a range of sectors, including manufacturing and food production, have taken similar actions as they await the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union. Lawmakers on Tuesday voted for a renegotiation of the Brexit deal that the government and the EU agreed to in the fall.

The disagreement between the government and parliamentarians is creating a delay, increasing the potential for a last-minute deal or a no-deal Brexit on March 29. In such a scenario, tariffs could apply from day one of the new regime, March 30, and goods to and from the U.K. would have to clear customs, potentially resulting in significant costs and delays at the border.

Novo said it exploring alternative ways to transport its drugs. "We are normally shipping our products [to the U.K.], but now, we are also looking at airfreight," Mr. Knudsen said.

That also may not be an ideal solution. Under a no-deal Brexit, flight connections between the U.K. and the EU would remain in place, but there may be fewer daily flights, according to contingency plans released by the European Commission in December. "This might present another challenge," said Mr. Knudsen.

That is one of the reasons why the company is stockpiling in the U.K. Novo recently rented additional storage space in the U.K. Many of the company's products need to be refrigerated, adding to the problem, Mr. Knudsen said.

Novo would be "reasonably exposed" in a no-deal Brexit scenario, said Wimal Kapadia, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

The drugmaker on Friday reported that net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, increased 8.50 billion Danish kroner from 8.25 billion Danish kroner a year earlier, falling short of the 8.90 billion Danish kroner forecast by analysts in a FactSet poll.

Novo generates roughly half of its revenues, and a sizable part of its profit, in the U.S. There, net prices have fallen, by roughly 21% for basal insulin in 2018, one of the company's core products, according to Mr. Kapadia. "We see that our average net pricing is down," Mr. Knudsen said.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVO NORDISK
12:34pNOVO NORDISK : Danish Drugmaker Expects Higher Working Capital as Brexit Looms
DJ
11:32aNOVO NORDISK : Up Over 3% After 4Q Net Profit Rises, but Misses Forecast -- Data..
DJ
08:54aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
06:15aNOVO NORDISK : CEO backs ending drug industry rebate system
RE
05:53aNOVO NORDISK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:44aNOVO NORDISK : new diabetes drug, outlook lift shares
RE
02:18aNOVO NORDISK : Net Profit Rise Misses Expectations
DJ
01:32aNOVO NORDISK : operating profit decreased by 4% in Danish kroner and increased b..
GL
01/31NOVO NORDISK A/S : - Share repurchase programme
AQ
01/30House Democrats ask pharma CEOs to explain insulin pricing
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 47 723 M
Net income 2018 38 938 M
Finance 2018 15 432 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 18,92
P/E ratio 2019 18,10
EV / Sales 2018 5,08x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 582 B
Chart NOVO NORDISK
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 324  DKK
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK2.11%89 160
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.01%356 918
PFIZER-4.74%246 210
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.44%228 114
NOVARTIS2.93%221 938
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.59%193 546
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.