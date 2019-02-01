Log in
NOVO NORDISK (NOVO B)
Novo Nordisk : Drugmaker Novo Nordisk fourth-quarter profit lags forecast

02/01/2019 | 02:13am EST
The logo of Danish multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is pictured on the facade of a production plant in Chartres

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk on Friday reported lower than forecast fourth-quarter operating profit and said it would submit its oral semaglutide drug, a potential future growth driver, for U.S. approval in the first quarter.

With its established insulin medicines facing price pressures in the United States and expiring patents, Novo Nordisk is pinning hopes for growth on a once-weekly injection and tablet version of its GLP-1 drug semaglutide for diabetes, as well as anti-obesity treatments.

Novo said it would use a so-called priority review voucher when submitting its oral semaglutide drug for U.S. approval around the end of this quarter to speed up the process.

Novo said it expected 2019 sales growth of 2-5 percent and operating profit growth of 2-6 percent, both measured in local currencies. The outlook is seen respectively 2 and 4 percentage points higher in Danish crowns.

Novo, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, reported fourth-quarter operating profit of 10.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.66 billion), below an average 11.3 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jane Merriman)

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 47 723 M
Net income 2018 38 938 M
Finance 2018 15 432 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 18,92
P/E ratio 2019 18,10
EV / Sales 2018 5,08x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 582 B
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK2.11%89 160
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.12%353 056
PFIZER-2.75%241 164
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.75%223 183
NOVARTIS1.83%219 534
MERCK AND COMPANY-3.98%190 790
