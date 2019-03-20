Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK

(NOVO B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk : Seeks FDA OK for Oral Semaglutide in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:55am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday said it filed a pair of new-drug applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of oral semaglutide for blood-sugar control and cardiovascular risk reduction in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The Danish drug maker said it used a priority review voucher with the NDA seeking approval of the pill as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood sugar. The voucher will reduce the FDA review period to six months from the usual 10.

Novo said the second NDA seeks approval of the drug to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death, in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

The company said it also filed a supplemental new-drug application seeking approval of its once-weekly Ozempic injection to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.

The FDA approved Ozempic in December 2017 as an adjunct with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVO NORDISK
10:55aNOVO NORDISK : Seeks FDA OK for Oral Semaglutide in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
DJ
10:01aNOVO NORDISK : files oral semaglutide for US regulatory approval of glycaemic co..
GL
09:12aNOVO NORDISK : settles Victoza patent dispute with Teva in US
AQ
03/18NOVO NORDISK A/S : - Share repurchase programme
AQ
03/18NOVO NORDISK : settles US patent litigation case on Victoza® (liraglutide) with ..
GL
03/15NOVO NORDISK : Team Novo Nordisk Slated to Return to Tour of California
AQ
03/11NOVO NORDISK A/S : - Share repurchase programme
AQ
03/09NOVO NORDISK : Healthcare giant Novo Nordisk pursues innovation in China
AQ
03/08NOVO NORDISK : UK biotech bags 1.5m grant for new antibiotic class
AQ
03/07NOVO NORDISK : Pharma Ltd. and Health2Sync partner in Japan to expand digital di..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 118 B
EBIT 2019 51 044 M
Net income 2019 39 540 M
Finance 2019 13 909 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 20,78
P/E ratio 2020 18,63
EV / Sales 2019 5,46x
EV / Sales 2020 5,11x
Capitalization 659 B
Chart NOVO NORDISK
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 330  DKK
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK15.64%100 202
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.28%368 634
NOVARTIS10.99%237 206
PFIZER-3.09%234 841
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.34%232 383
MERCK AND COMPANY7.20%211 428
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.