Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK (NOVO B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk : files annual report with the SEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:34am EST

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 February 2019 - Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2018 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2018. The reports are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, as well as on novonordisk.com.

Shareholders and ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the annual reports free of charge upon request by filling out a request form on novonordisk.com or upon request to chqt@novonordisk.com - please state the exact mailing address and the document(s) you wish to receive.

Further information

Media:    
Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 4442 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg +45 3079 2849 krdb@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com

 




This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVO NORDISK
02:34aNOVO NORDISK : files annual report with the SEC
GL
02/04NOVO NORDISK A/S : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives a..
AQ
02/04NOVO NORDISK : operating profit decreased by 4% in Danish kroner and increased b..
AQ
02/04China Resources, Charoen Pokphand launch $300M life science fund
AQ
02/01NOVO NORDISK : Danish Drugmaker Expects Higher Working Capital as Brexit Looms
DJ
02/01NOVO NORDISK : Up Over 3% After 4Q Net Profit Rises, but Misses Forecast -- Data..
DJ
02/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, Airbus
02/01NOVO NORDISK : CEO backs ending drug industry rebate system
RE
02/01NOVO NORDISK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01NOVO NORDISK : new diabetes drug, outlook lift shares
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 118 B
EBIT 2019 50 726 M
Net income 2019 39 869 M
Finance 2019 14 733 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 18,89
P/E ratio 2020 17,12
EV / Sales 2019 4,99x
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
Capitalization 602 B
Chart NOVO NORDISK
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 328  DKK
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK5.64%92 165
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.97%359 921
PFIZER-1.76%248 704
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.05%227 675
NOVARTIS3.78%223 808
MERCK AND COMPANY0.05%198 799
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.