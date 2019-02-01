Novo Nordisk : new diabetes drug, outlook lift shares

The world's top maker of diabetes drugs faces price pressure in the United States and expiring patents and is pinning its growth hopes on a once-weekly injection and tablet version of its GLP-1 drug semaglutide for diabetes, as well as anti-obesity treatments.

Shares in Novo rose 3.4 percent, boosted by a revised 2019 outlook and forecast-beating sales of its new once-weekly Ozempic GLP-1 drug. Novo said it expected 2019 sales growth of 2-5 percent and operating profit growth of 2-6 percent, both measured in local currencies. The outlook is seen respectively 2 and 4 percentage points higher in Danish crowns.

Fourth-quarter operating profit came in below forecasts, but the miss was partly due to the acquisition of a priority review voucher for oral semaglutide, Jefferies analysts said.

Novo said it would use the so-called priority review voucher when submitting its oral semaglutide drug for U.S. approval around the end of this quarter to speed up the process.

The potential launch of its GLP-1 semaglutide drug as a pill is seen as a major trigger as it overcomes the aversion many diabetics have to injections.

"Now we expect to shorten the review time with the FDA which means that the time we can start making contracts in the U.S. has also advanced," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told journalists.

FDA grants priority review to drugs that seem likely to provide significant improvements in safety or effectiveness of the treatment or prevention of a serious condition.

Novo, the world's top maker of diabetes drugs, reported fourth-quarter operating profit of 10.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.66 billion), below an average 11.3 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts..

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)