Novo Nordisk A/S : Coronavirus (COVID-19) resources available from Novo Nordisk in the US

PLAINSBORO, N.J., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We recognize that people with chronic diseases, including diabetes, obesity and hemophilia, are at increased risk during this pandemic and Novo Nordisk is taking measures to support the communities we serve throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Patients who rely on our medicines every day, our employees who serve them, and the heroes trying to address the outbreak in our backyard demand our singular focus. Now, during these really challenging times, is when we all have to work together to keep our communities, loved ones and those we care about safe and healthy," said Doug Langa, Executive Vice President, North America Operations and President of Novo Nordisk Inc. "We take these responsibilities to heart and want people to know what we are doing and how we can help."

Availability of medicines

We have ample supplies of medicines, including insulin, and we expect to be able to fulfill orders and replenish pharmacies in the US throughout this pandemic. However, because of periodic increases in demand, there may be times when local pharmacies are temporarily out of stock of diabetes medicines. We are working with our distributors to ensure that there is enough inventory to fill prescriptions quickly. Updates on product supply and other COVID-19 resources are available at NovoNordisk-US.com/covid19 .

We encourage patients to plan ahead and know that it may take some extra time to get a prescription filled.

There are currently no delays in obtaining growth hormone or medicines for rare bleeding disorders.

Affordability support at NovoCare.com

This pandemic brings economic uncertainty, as well, and we have a variety of offerings on NovoCare.com to help ease the burden so many are facing. Available 24 hours a day, NovoCare.com has information, including eligibility details, on our lower-cost cash program, our free medicines assistance, and an option for those in immediate need of insulin. Help is also available at 1.844.NOVO4ME (1.844.668.6463).

If those with a rare bleeding disorder are looking for support, please visit myNovoSecure.com for options.

Supporting local relief efforts

On April 1, 2020, Novo Nordisk in the US made a commitment to donate $500,000 to national relief organizations as well as to New York City/New Jersey/Philadelphia relief efforts, including Direct Relief, AmeriCares, the NYC Emergency COVID-19 Relief Fund, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and the Philadelphia COVID-19 Relief Fund. We are also supporting emergency assistance requests from our patient/advocacy organizations and our local communities to address basic needs of individuals and families. We're also expanding our matching gifts program until June 1, 2020.

We also know that small businesses are significantly affected by this outbreak. To support that, we have temporarily suspended our standard contractual payment terms and we will be paying submitted invoices immediately for nearly 500 small and diverse companies working with Novo Nordisk across the United States.

Keeping our employees safe

Serving patients means that our family of more than 5,000 employees has to be available and healthy to ensure our continued operations. Starting on March 13, following the guidance from the CDC and local health authorities, our teams began working remotely, allowing them to help those who count on us and their own families.

At our manufacturing facilities, we have implemented procedures to support the health and safety of our employees so they can continue production of our medicines 24/7.

Novo Nordisk is supporting other efforts globally to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). More information can be found at novonordisk.com.

About Novo Nordisk in the US

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, rare bleeding disorders and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in six states, Novo Nordisk employs more than 5,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-covid-19-resources-available-from-novo-nordisk-in-the-us-301034317.html

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Inc.