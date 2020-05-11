Log in
Novo Nordisk A/S

05/11/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 11 May 2020

Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 May 2020 - This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company's board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name of the Board

Novo Holdings A/S Associated to

member/Executive/Associated Person

Kasim Kutay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Novo Nordisk A/S

b)

LEI

549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342

4

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

Shares

type of instrument,

Identification code

Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Investor Relations

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 32 / 2020

Page 2 of 3

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

435.05

7,012,500 shares

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

7,012,500 shares

-

Price

435.05

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-05-11

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Definitions and background information:

Publication

Publication shall take place no later than three working days after the trading by board members, executives or their associated persons. Publication is only required when the total amount of transactions of a specific board member/executive or his/her associated persons in any one calendar year has reached EUR 20,000 (calculated individually).

Who are board members, executives and associated persons?

Board members and executives are members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, respectively, of Novo Nordisk A/S. Associated persons are defined as the following persons associated to a board member/executive: 1) spouse or cohabitant, 2) children under the age of 18 years, 3) Other relatives defined as brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, cousins etc. who have shared the same household with a board member or executive for a period of at least one year on the date of the given transaction and 4) any legal persons, trust, or partnership, the managerial responsibilities of which are discharged by a board member/executive or by a person referred to in items 1)-3) above, or which is directly or indirectly controlled by such a person, or which is set up for the benefit of such a person, or the economic interests of which are substantially equivalent to those of such a person.

What is trading/transaction?

Trading is any kind of transaction, including shares and share related securities purchased or otherwise acquired, sold or otherwise disposed, gifts, mortgages, heritage and grants, allotments and exercise of options.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Investor Relations

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 32 / 2020

Page 3 of 3

What is financial instrument and ID code?

Financial instrument includes shares listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen and ADRs listed on New York Stock Exchange, except for ADRs held in 401(k) retirement plan by US-based employees. The ID code is the code (ISIN DK0060534915) of the Novo Nordisk share on the Nasdaq Copenhagen or the code (NVO) on New York Stock Exchange.

What is date and place of transaction?

Date of transaction is the actual transaction date. The place of transaction is the actual place of transaction, i.e. Nasdaq Copenhagen or New York Stock Exchange.

What is the volume and price of transaction and aggregated information?

The volume of transaction is the number of shares (of DKK 0.20 nominal value) or other financial instruments traded. In case of a single transaction the price is the price of that single transaction. In case of multiple transactions, when the transactions relate to the same financial instrument, are of the same nature, are executed on the same day and are executed on the same place, the volume must be aggregated. The price of the aggregated transactions is the weighted average price.

The exchange rate of the Danish Central Bank (Nationalbanken) on the date of transaction is used for calculating the transaction value in DKK in case of ADRs listed on New York Stock Exchange.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Mette Kruse Danielsen

+45 4442 3883

mkd@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US)

+1 609 240 9429

kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer

+45 3079 0301

jvls@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root

+45 3079 4211

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Kristoffer Due Berg US)

+1 609 235 2989

krdb@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Investor Relations

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 32 / 2020

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 19:24:06 UTC
