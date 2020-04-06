Novo Nordisk A/S : Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 April 2020 - On 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.
Under the programme, initiated 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.9 billion in the period from 5 February 2020 to 4 May 2020.
Since the announcement as of 30 March 2020, the following transactions have been made:
Number of
Average
Transaction
B shares
purchase price
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
4,495,000
1,811,111,533
30 March 2020
120,000
389.43
46,731,753
31 March 2020
125,000
410.97
51,370,819
1 April 2020
115,000
405.91
46,680,018
2 April 2020
120,000
404.66
48,558,746
3 April 2020
115,000
407.46
46,858,204
Accumulated under the programme
5,090,000
2,051,311,073
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 55,118,609 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 3 April 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 5,090,000 B shares at an average share price of DKK 403.01 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 2,051,311,073.
