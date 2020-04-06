Log in
Novo Nordisk A/S : Share repurchase programme

04/06/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 April 2020 - On 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme, initiated 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.9 billion in the period from 5 February 2020 to 4 May 2020.

Since the announcement as of 30 March 2020, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

Average

Transaction

B shares

purchase price

value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

4,495,000

1,811,111,533

30 March 2020

120,000

389.43

46,731,753

31 March 2020

125,000

410.97

51,370,819

1 April 2020

115,000

405.91

46,680,018

2 April 2020

120,000

404.66

48,558,746

3 April 2020

115,000

407.46

46,858,204

Accumulated under the programme

5,090,000

2,051,311,073

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 55,118,609 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Investor Relations

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 22 / 2020

Page 2 of 2

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 3 April 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 5,090,000 B shares at an average share price of DKK 403.01 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 2,051,311,073.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Anne Margrethe Hauge

+45 4442 3450

amhg@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US)

+1 609 240 9429

kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer

+45 3079 0301

jvls@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root

+45 3079 4211

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Kristoffer Due Berg (US)

+1 609 235 2989

krdb@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Investor Relations

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 22 / 2020

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 14:17:05 UTC
