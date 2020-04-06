Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 April 2020 - On 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme, initiated 5 February 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.9 billion in the period from 5 February 2020 to 4 May 2020.

Since the announcement as of 30 March 2020, the following transactions have been made:

Number of Average Transaction B shares purchase price value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,495,000 1,811,111,533 30 March 2020 120,000 389.43 46,731,753 31 March 2020 125,000 410.97 51,370,819 1 April 2020 115,000 405.91 46,680,018 2 April 2020 120,000 404.66 48,558,746 3 April 2020 115,000 407.46 46,858,204 Accumulated under the programme 5,090,000 2,051,311,073

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 55,118,609 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.3% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk A/S Novo Allé Telephone: Internet: Investor Relations 2880 Bagsværd +45 4444 8888 www.novonordisk.com Denmark CVR no: 24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 22 / 2020