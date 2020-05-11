Log in
Novo Nordisk A/S : Share repurchase programme

05/11/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 May 2020 - As part of the up to DKK 17 billion 2020 share repurchase programme, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme for an amount of up to DKK 2.6 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules").

For that purpose, Novo Nordisk A/S has appointed Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, as lead manager to execute the programme independently and without influence from Novo Nordisk A/S. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company's share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. Under the agreement, Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, will repurchase B shares on behalf of Novo Nordisk A/S during the trading period starting 12 May 2020 and ending on 4 August 2020.

A maximum of 220,900,851 B shares in total can be bought during the trading period. The maximum number of B shares that can be repurchased on a single trading day may not exceed 20% of the average daily trading volume of Novo Nordisk B shares on the trading venue, on which the purchase takes place, in the preceding 20 trading days of the purchase (excluding the day of the purchase). At least once every seven trading days, Novo Nordisk A/S will issue an announcement in respect of the transactions made under the repurchase programme.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Anne Margrethe Hauge

+45 4442 3450

amhg@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US)

+1 609 240 9429

kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer

+45 3079 0301

jvls@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root

+45 3079 4211

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Kristoffer Due Berg (US)

+1 609 235 2989

krdb@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Investor Relations

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 31 / 2020

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 19:09:06 UTC
