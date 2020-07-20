Novo Nordisk A/S : Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 20 July 2020 - On 11 May 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.
Under the programme, initiated 11 May 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.6 billion in the period from 12 May 2020 to 4 August 2020.
Since the announcement as of 13 July 2020, the following transactions have been made:
Number of
Average
Transaction
B shares
purchase price
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
4,204,150
1,836,994,332
13 July 2020
105,000
430.42
45,194,121
14 July 2020
105,000
426.32
44,764,105
15 July 2020
105,000
429.69
45,117,709
16 July 2020
105,000
429.27
45,073,036
17 July 2020
105,000
433.99
45,568,639
Accumulated under the programme
4,729,150
2,062,711,941
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 18,811,170 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Allé
Telephone:
Internet:
Investor Relations
2880 Bagsværd
+45 4444 8888
www.novonordisk.com
Denmark
CVR no:
24 25 67 90
Company announcement No 46 / 2020
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a12- month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 17 July 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 18,806,369 B shares at an average share price of DKK 426.11 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 8,013,499,909.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook,Twitter,LinkedIn,YouTube.