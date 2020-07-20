Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/20 06:23:48 am
442.25 DKK   +1.57%
NOVO NORDISK A/S : Share repurchase programme
PU
07/16NOVO NORDISK : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07/16NOVO NORDISK : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Novo Nordisk A/S : Share repurchase programme

07/20/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 20 July 2020 - On 11 May 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme, initiated 11 May 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.6 billion in the period from 12 May 2020 to 4 August 2020.

Since the announcement as of 13 July 2020, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

Average

Transaction

B shares

purchase price

value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

4,204,150

1,836,994,332

13 July 2020

105,000

430.42

45,194,121

14 July 2020

105,000

426.32

44,764,105

15 July 2020

105,000

429.69

45,117,709

16 July 2020

105,000

429.27

45,073,036

17 July 2020

105,000

433.99

45,568,639

Accumulated under the programme

4,729,150

2,062,711,941

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 18,811,170 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Investor Relations

2880 Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 46 / 2020

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a12- month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 17 July 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 18,806,369 B shares at an average share price of DKK 426.11 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 8,013,499,909.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Anne Margrethe Hauge

+45 4442 3450

amhg@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US)

+1 609 240 9429

kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer

+45 3079 0301

jvls@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root

+45 3079 4211

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Kristoffer Due Berg (US)

+1 609 235 2989

krdb@novonordisk.com

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 10:00:01 UTC
