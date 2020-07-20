Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 20 July 2020 - On 11 May 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme, initiated 11 May 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.6 billion in the period from 12 May 2020 to 4 August 2020.

Since the announcement as of 13 July 2020, the following transactions have been made:

Number of Average Transaction B shares purchase price value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,204,150 1,836,994,332 13 July 2020 105,000 430.42 45,194,121 14 July 2020 105,000 426.32 44,764,105 15 July 2020 105,000 429.69 45,117,709 16 July 2020 105,000 429.27 45,073,036 17 July 2020 105,000 433.99 45,568,639 Accumulated under the programme 4,729,150 2,062,711,941

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 18,811,170 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.