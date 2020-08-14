Log in
NOVO NORDISK A/S    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Novo Nordisk A/S : invests DKK 850 million in production facilities in Kalundborg

08/14/2020 | 08:53am EDT

Novo Nordisk invests DKK 850 million in production facilities in Kalundborg

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 August 2020 - Novo Nordisk today announced plans to invest DKK 850 million in expanding its production facilities in Kalundborg, Denmark. This new investment brings Novo Nordisk's total investments in site Kalundborg to more than DKK 2 billion in 2020. Novo Nordisk currently manufactures a range of diabetes care products in Kalundborg, and the new investment will be used to rebuild and expand an existing production facility to create additional capacity for manufacturing the pharmaceuticals of the future.

"We have 50 years' expertise in Kalundborg, and from the turn of the millennium until 2019 alone, Novo Nordisk invested more than DKK 16 billion in the Kalundborg facility. This year we have announced several additional investments, underscoring Novo Nordisk's ambition to continue strengthening its presence in Denmark and Kalundborg," said Michael Hallgren, senior vice president and head of production, Novo Nordisk Kalundborg.

In February, Novo Nordisk announced an investment of DKK 800 million in upgrading and expanding facilities at its production site in Kalundborg to ensure capacity for future production of existing and new-generation diabetes care products. In May, the company announced a further investment of DKK 150 million in a new tablet packaging production line, followed up in June by an investment of DKK 225 million. The new investment of DKK 850 million will expand the company's capacity for manufacturing the products of the future.

About Novo Nordisk Kalundborg

Established in 1969, Novo Nordisk's production site in Kalundborg today covers a total area of 1,200,000 square metres. Novo Nordisk Kalundborg employs around 3,000 people, and the production facilities at Kalundborg are a cornerstone of Novo Nordisk's global production network. Novo Nordisk manufactures half of the world's insulin and a range of biopharm products in Kalundborg. In addition, the plant carries out assembly and packaging of diabetes care and biopharm products, in the future also of oral products.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Allé

Tel: +45 4444 8888

CVR No:

Corporate Communication

2880 Bagsværd

www.novonordisk.com

24 25 67 90

Denmark

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Mette Kruse Danielsen

+45 3079 3883

mkd@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US)

+1 609 240 9429

kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer

+45 3079 0301

jvls@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root

+45 3079 4211

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Kristoffer Due Berg (US)

+1 609 235 2989

krdb@novonordisk.com

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 12:52:07 UTC
