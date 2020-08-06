Log in
NOVO NORDISK A/S

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/06 05:51:49 am
405.25 DKK   -0.63%
05:37aNOVO NORDISK A/S : tweaks outlook higher after pandemic sales hit
RE
05:19aNOVO NORDISK : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
05:00aNOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk A/S : tweaks outlook higher after pandemic sales hit

08/06/2020 | 05:37am EDT
A coffee machine featuring Novo Nordisk logo is seen at the company headquarters in Copenhagen

Diabetes drug maker Novo Nordisk raised its full-year earnings outlook slightly on Thursday as it managed to offset stagnant sales with cost cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

The Danish company, whose shares rose 1%, said second quarter sales were hit by fewer patients starting treatments as well as coronavirus-related destocking, after its first quarter was boosted by a surge in demand for medicines.

"Despite COVID-19, we are satisfied by the performance in the first half of 2020 and by the progress made on our strategic aspirations," CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement.

Novo said it now expects annual operating profit growth in the range of 2%-5%, up from an earlier estimate of 1%-5% growth.

Novo's operating profit was 13.8 billion Danish crowns ($2.19 billion), compared to an average 13.31 billion expected by analysts.

This was helped by lower costs, chief financial officer Karsten Munk Knudsen told reporters, which were achieved through less travel and promotional expenses, netting Novo savings of around 1 billion crowns.

But Knudsen said reversals of bulked up inventories, worth 2 billion crowns, would continue into 2021.

At 30 billion crowns, Novo's sales were flat compared to the same period last year and were below analyst estimates of 30.7 billion crowns. They dropped from 33.9 billion reported for the first quarter of 2020.

Sales in the U.S., Novo's largest single market, grew 1% compared to 12% in the rest of the world. Novo hopes to gradually replace its U.S. insulin business with its new GLP-1 diabetes drugs, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates the production of insulin.

"The weight of U.S. insulin becomes smaller and smaller in our business, so gradually we'll also expect to get back to growth in the U.S." Jorgensen said.

Sales of GLP-1 products in the first half of 2020 rose by 30% globally, while insulin sales slid 3%.

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

Financials
Sales 2020 129 B 20 509 M 20 509 M
Net income 2020 42 118 M 6 719 M 6 719 M
Net cash 2020 11 171 M 1 782 M 1 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 950 B 152 B 152 B
EV / Sales 2020 7,30x
EV / Sales 2021 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 43 158
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 446,08 DKK
Last Close Price 407,80 DKK
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S5.47%151 763
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.93%390 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.04%299 337
PFIZER, INC.-1.86%213 583
MERCK & CO., INC.-10.24%206 068
NOVARTIS AG-17.36%184 831
