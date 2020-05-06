Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 16% in Danish kroner and by 14% at constant exchange rates (CER) to DKK 33.9 billion in the first three months of 2020
Estimated sales growth adjusted for COVID-19-related stocking around 7% at CER
Sales in International Operations increased by 19% in Danish kroner (19% at CER), driven by growth in all areas. Sales in North America Operations increased by 12% in Danish kroner (9% at CER). In both operating units, sales were impacted by COVID-19-related stocking.
Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 15% to DKK 28.6 billion (14% at CER), driven by Diabetes care growing by 13% at CER and Obesity care growing by 30% at CER. Sales within Biopharm increased by 18% to DKK 5.3 billion (16% at CER).
Sales of GLP-1 increased by 40% in Danish kroner (37% at CER) reflecting the solid uptake of Ozempic®. In the US, Rybelsus® market access is progressing and the weekly new-to-brand market share has reached 8.8%.
The pipeline progressed with approval of Rybelsus® in the EU and successful completion of the phase 2 trial with semaglutide in NASH, both in April.
For the 2020 outlook, sales growth is still expected to be 3-6% at CER, and operating profit growth is still expected to be 1-5% at CER. The maintained outlook reflects the negative impacts from COVID-19, largely offset by underlying performance.
PROFIT AND LOSS
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Growth as reported
Growth at CER*
DKK million
Net sales
33,875
29,291
16%
14%
Operating profit
16,302
14,239
14%
12%
Net profit
11,897
10,445
14%
N/A
Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)
5.05
4.36
16%
N/A
* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2019)
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "Societies are severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and during the pandemic our key priorities are to safeguard our employees, continue the supply of our life-saving medicines and use our expertise, resources and global reach to help societies around the world during the pandemic. COVID-19-related stocking impacted our results; however, we are satisfied with the underlying commercial performance as well as the progression of our pipeline with the approval of Rybelsus® in the EU and the encouraging phase 2 data for semaglutide in NASH."
On 6 May 2020 at 13.00 CEST, corresponding to 7.00 am EDT, a conference call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under ‘Investors’.
