Novo Nordisk : A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 February 2020 - On 5 November 2019, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the 'Safe Harbour Rules'). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2019.
Under the programme, initiated 5 November 2019, Novo Nordisk has repurchased B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.1 billion in the period from 6 November 2019 to 3 February 2020. The programme is now concluded.
Since the announcement as of 27 January 2020, the following transactions have been made:
|
|
Number of
B shares
|
Average
purchase price
|
Transaction
value, DKK
|
Accumulated, last announcement
|
4,832,350
|
|
1,878,714,254
|
27 January 2020
|
90,000
|
409.39
|
36,844,685
|
28 January 2020
|
90,000
|
406.33
|
36,570,124
|
29 January 2020
|
90,000
|
413.00
|
37,170,423
|
30 January 2020
|
90,000
|
413.32
|
37,198,355
|
31 January 2020
|
97,000
|
414.85
|
40,240,402
|
3 February 2020
|
96,232
|
411.39
|
39,588,765
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
5,385,582
|
|
2,106,327,008
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 50,320,781 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2019. As of 3 February 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2019 repurchased a total of 43,209,505 B shares at an average share price of DKK 347.15 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 14,999,999,626.
