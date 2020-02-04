Log in
Novo Nordisk : A/S – Share repurchase programme

02/04/2020 | 08:09am EST
Novo Nordisk A/S
Changes in company's own shares Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 February 2020 - On 5 November 2019, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the 'Safe Harbour Rules'). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2019.

Under the programme, initiated 5 November 2019, Novo Nordisk has repurchased B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.1 billion in the period from 6 November 2019 to 3 February 2020. The programme is now concluded.

Since the announcement as of 27 January 2020, the following transactions have been made:

Number of
B shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 4,832,350 1,878,714,254
27 January 2020 90,000 409.39 36,844,685
28 January 2020 90,000 406.33 36,570,124
29 January 2020 90,000 413.00 37,170,423
30 January 2020 90,000 413.32 37,198,355
31 January 2020 97,000 414.85 40,240,402
3 February 2020 96,232 411.39 39,588,765
Accumulated under the programme 5,385,582 2,106,327,008

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 50,320,781 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,400,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2019. As of 3 February 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2019 repurchased a total of 43,209,505 B shares at an average share price of DKK 347.15 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 14,999,999,626.

Further information

Media:
Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 4442 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 6 / 2020

Attachment

Attachments:
CA200204_Safe Harbour.pdf

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 13:08:10 UTC
