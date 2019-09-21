Novo Nordisk : Once-weekly somapacitan demonstrates similar one-year height gains compared to daily somatropin in a phase 2 trial in children with growth hormone deficiency

This material is intended for global medical media only.

For journalistic assessment and preparation before publication.

Once-weekly somapacitan demonstrates similar one-year height gains compared to daily somatropin in a phase 2 trial in children with growth hormone deficiency

Vienna, Austria, 21 September 2019 - Novo Nordisk today announced that somapacitan, a novel growth hormone derivative in development as a once-weekly treatment option, demonstrated comparable efficacy, safety and tolerability to once-daily injections of Norditropin® (somatropin) after one year, with improved efficacy seen at the highest dose of somapacitan. The data, from the REAL 3 paediatric phase 2 trial in children with growth hormone deficiency (GHD), were presented today by Professor Lars Sävendahl at the 58th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE).1

The REAL 3 trial compared three different weekly somapacitan doses (0.04, 0.08 or 0.16 mg/kg/week) to daily somatropin (0.034 mg/kg/day) in children with GHD. The 1-year results supported the previously-reported6-month data, with the new finding at one year that mean standard deviation (SD) annualised height velocity (HV, cm/year) was statistically significantly higher with somapacitan 0.16mg/kg/week compared to daily somatropin. HV for the three doses of somapacitan was 7.8, 9.7 and 11.5 cm/year, respectively, compared to 10.0 cm/year for once-daily somatropin.1

Jamie Harvey, chief executive officer of International Coalition of Organizations Supporting Endocrine Patients (ICOSEP), said, "Growth hormone deficiency is a slow, devastating condition that affects more than a child's height - it insidiously and profoundly impacts their daily lives and long-term physical and emotional health. Once- weekly treatment options in comparison to daily injections could help patients comply with treatment, and therefore help to reduce the medical complications associated with this deficiency."

"At Novo Nordisk we are proud to develop once-weekly somapacitan for people with growth hormone deficiency with the aim of reducing their treatment burden and ultimately improving their lives," said Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president of Novo Nordisk. "These results provide support for a phase 3 paediatric trial of somapacitan, and based on trials in adults with GHD, we have recently submitted somapacitan for approval for the treatment of adult GHD in the EU and US."