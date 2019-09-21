Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk AS    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK AS

(NOVO B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk : Once-weekly somapacitan demonstrates similar one-year height gains compared to daily somatropin in a phase 2 trial in children with growth hormone deficiency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 05:37am EDT

This material is intended for global medical media only.

For journalistic assessment and preparation before publication.

Once-weekly somapacitan demonstrates similar one-year height gains compared to daily somatropin in a phase 2 trial in children with growth hormone deficiency

Vienna, Austria, 21 September 2019 - Novo Nordisk today announced that somapacitan, a novel growth hormone derivative in development as a once-weekly treatment option, demonstrated comparable efficacy, safety and tolerability to once-daily injections of Norditropin® (somatropin) after one year, with improved efficacy seen at the highest dose of somapacitan. The data, from the REAL 3 paediatric phase 2 trial in children with growth hormone deficiency (GHD), were presented today by Professor Lars Sävendahl at the 58th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE).1

The REAL 3 trial compared three different weekly somapacitan doses (0.04, 0.08 or 0.16 mg/kg/week) to daily somatropin (0.034 mg/kg/day) in children with GHD. The 1-year results supported the previously-reported6-month data, with the new finding at one year that mean standard deviation (SD) annualised height velocity (HV, cm/year) was statistically significantly higher with somapacitan 0.16mg/kg/week compared to daily somatropin. HV for the three doses of somapacitan was 7.8, 9.7 and 11.5 cm/year, respectively, compared to 10.0 cm/year for once-daily somatropin.1

Jamie Harvey, chief executive officer of International Coalition of Organizations Supporting Endocrine Patients (ICOSEP), said, "Growth hormone deficiency is a slow, devastating condition that affects more than a child's height - it insidiously and profoundly impacts their daily lives and long-term physical and emotional health. Once- weekly treatment options in comparison to daily injections could help patients comply with treatment, and therefore help to reduce the medical complications associated with this deficiency."

"At Novo Nordisk we are proud to develop once-weekly somapacitan for people with growth hormone deficiency with the aim of reducing their treatment burden and ultimately improving their lives," said Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president of Novo Nordisk. "These results provide support for a phase 3 paediatric trial of somapacitan, and based on trials in adults with GHD, we have recently submitted somapacitan for approval for the treatment of adult GHD in the EU and US."

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Corporate Affairs

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Page 2 of 3

About the REAL 3 main trial and extension phase

REAL 3 is a multinational, randomised, parallel-group,active-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy of three different doses of once-weekly somapacitan after 26 weeks and 52 weeks of treatment in 59 growth hormone treatment-naïvepre-pubertal children with GHD, compared to daily Norditropin® (somatropin) administration. Participants were randomised to either a dose of somapacitan (0.04, 0.08 or 0.16 mg/kg/week) or somatropin 0.034 mg/kg/day. The REAL 3 trial has an ongoing extension period of up to 312 weeks.1,2

About somapacitan

Somapacitan is a long-acting derivative of human growth hormone that binds to circulating albumin and is under investigation as a possible treatment for GHD. Somapacitan is built on many years of protein technology applied for long-acting insulins, glucagon-likepeptide-1 and now growth hormone.3

About childhood growth hormone deficiency

Growth hormone, a protein produced by the pituitary gland in the brain, regulates growth and metabolism.4 Childhood GHD is a rare condition in which there is not enough growth hormone circulating in the blood to ensure normal growth.4,5 Affected children experience slowed or halted growth from the age of 2 to 3 years onwards, and metabolic irregularities.4,6

The impact of GHD is considerable, and it can affect multiple aspects of daily life for children with the condition, including physical effects, and social and emotional well- being.7 If treatment is started early, affected children could grow to a normal height.7,8

Currently available growth hormone treatments must be administered as a daily subcutaneous injection.6 Non-adherence to growth hormone treatment has been shown to negatively affect height outcomes in children with GHD.9

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 41,600 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Corporate Affairs

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Page 3 of 3

Further information

Media:

Mette Kruse Danielsen

+45 4442 3883

mkd@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US)

+1 609 240 9429

kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Peter Hugreffe Ankersen

+45 3075 9085

phak@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer

+45 3079 0301

jvls@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

Kristoffer Due Berg (US)

+1 609 235 2989

krdb@novonordisk.com

_______________________

References

  1. Sävendahl L, Battelino T, Horikawa R, et al. Once-weekly somapacitan vs daily growth hormone (Norditropin®) in childhood growth hormone deficiency: One- year results from a randomised phase 2 trial. Presented at the 58th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology, Vienna, Austria, 19-21 September 2019.
  2. Clinicaltrials.gov. Investigating Efficacy and Safety of Once-weeklyNNC0195-0092 (Somapacitan) Treatment Compared to Daily Growth Hormone Treatment (Norditropin® FlexPro®) in Growth Hormone Treatment naïve Pre-pubertal Children With Growth Hormone Deficiency. Available online at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02616562. Last accessed September 2019.
  3. Battelino T, Rasmussen MH, De Schepper J, et al. Somapacitan, a once-weekly reversible albumin-binding GH derivative, in children with GH deficiency: A randomized dose-escalation trial. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 2017; 87:350-358.
  4. Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children. The Magic Foundation. Availble online at https://www.magicfoundation.org/Growth-Disorders/Growth-Hormone-Deficiency- in-Children/. Last accessed September 2019.
  5. Murray PG, Dattani MT and Clayton PE. Controversies in the diagnosis and management of growth hormone deficiency in childhood and adolescence. Arch Dis Child. 2016; 101:96-100.
  6. Great Ormond Street Hospital For Children. Growth Hormone Deficiency. August 2014. Available online at https://www.gosh.nhs.uk/conditions-and- treatments/conditions-we-treat/growth-hormone-deficiency. Last accessed September 2019.
  7. Brod M, Alolga SL, Beck JF, et al. Understanding burden of illness for child growth hormone deficiency. Qual Life Res. 2017; 26:1673-1686.
  8. Polak M, Blair J, Kotnik P, et al. Early growth hormone treatment start in childhood growth hormone deficiency improves near adult height: analysis from NordiNet(R) International Outcome Study. Eur J Endocrinol. 2017; 177:421-429.
  9. Graham S, Weinman J and Auyeung V. Identifying Potentially Modifiable Factors Associated with Treatment Non-Adherence in Paediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency: A Systematic Review. Horm Res Paediatr. 2018; 90:221-227.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Telephone:

Internet:

Corporate Affairs

2880

Bagsværd

+45 4444 8888

www.novonordisk.com

Denmark

CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 09:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVO NORDISK AS
05:37aNOVO NORDISK : Once-weekly somapacitan demonstrates similar one-year height gain..
PU
09/20EUROPE : European shares log fifth week of gains, Novo Nordisk shines
RE
09/20NOVO NORDISK : FDA Approves Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus Diabetes Tablets
DJ
09/20NOVO NORDISK : Rybelsus® (semaglutide tablets), the first GLP-1 in a tablet appr..
AQ
09/19NOVO NORDISK : Tresiba® showed an overall lower risk of hypoglycaemia and signif..
PU
09/17NOVO NORDISK : Oral semaglutide improves glycaemic control in people with type 2..
PU
09/17NOVO NORDISK A/S : - Securities lawsuit filed in Denmark against Novo Nordisk
AQ
09/16NOVO NORDISK : A/S – Share repurchase programme
PU
09/16NOVO NORDISK : Disclosure of transaction data
PU
09/10NEW INTERNATIONAL STUDY : The hidden burden of diabetes on family members reveal..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 52 493 M
Net income 2019 39 139 M
Finance 2019 11 275 M
Yield 2019 2,35%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,96x
EV / Sales2020 6,53x
Capitalization 848 B
Chart NOVO NORDISK AS
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 363,86  DKK
Last Close Price 358,50  DKK
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK AS20.34%124 981
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.01%347 446
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.16.27%245 289
MERCK AND COMPANY11.45%218 042
PFIZER-15.95%202 934
NOVARTIS15.60%199 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group