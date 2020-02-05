Log in
NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk AS    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK AS

(NOVO B)
Novo Nordisk : Sales Beat on Diabetes Treatments -- Earnings Review

02/05/2020 | 05:06am EST

By Dominic Chopping

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Here's what we watched:

SALES: Sales rose 9% to 32.42 billion Danish kroner ($4.79 billion) against analysts' expectations of DKK31.95 billion. Sales in the quarter found support from Novo Nordisk's diabetes treatments, as well as increased sales in obesity care and biopharm, offset by declining insulin sales.

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 rose to DKK8.72 billion from DKK8.5 billion a year earlier, missing the DKK9.2 billion forecast by analysts in a FactSet poll.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

GLUCAGON-LIKE PEPTIDE-1: Sales of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic glucagon-like peptide-1 products for type 2 diabetes--Victoza, Ozempic and Rybelsus--increased by 27% measured in Danish kroner and by 22% in local currencies to DKK33.2 billion in 2019. Sales growth was driven by both its North America and international operations, it said. Sales of Ozempic totaled DKK11.2 billion and Ozempic has now been launched in 26 countries. The GLP-1 segment's value share of the total diabetes market has increased to 18.0% compared with 14.4% 12 months ago and Novo Nordisk said it has a 47.5% market share in the global GLP-1 segment.

MARGINS: The gross margin was 83.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 84.4% in the same period last year. The decline of 1.2 percentage points of the gross margin reflects a negative impact from lower realised prices in the U.S. and a negative currency impact of 0.3 percentage point partly countered by a positive product mix. The EBIT margin rose slightly to 36.6% from 36.3%.

GUIDANCE: For 2020, sales growth is expected to be 3%-6% measured in local currencies, reflecting expectations for robust sales of the company's diabetes-care products Ozempic, Victoza and Rybelsus, obesity-care product Saxenda, the portfolio of new-generation insulin and biopharm products Esperoct, Refixia and NovoEight. The guidance also reflects intensifying competition both within diabetes care and biopharm, as well as continued pricing pressure within diabetes care and affordability initiatives in the U.S., it said. Sales growth reported in Danish kroner is expected to be one percentage point higher than in local currencies. Operating-profit growth is expected to be 1% to 5% measured in local currencies. Reported in Danish kroner it is expected to be one percentage point higher than in local currencies. Capital expenditure is expected to be around DKK6.5 billion in 2020, primarily relating to investments in additional capacity for production within diabetes care.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 52 242 M
Net income 2019 38 969 M
Finance 2019 13 642 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 25,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales2019 8,00x
EV / Sales2020 7,52x
Capitalization 977 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 400,94  DKK
Last Close Price 415,95  DKK
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK AS7.58%142 472
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.93%395 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.28%287 943
MERCK AND COMPANY-3.97%220 228
NOVARTIS-0.79%215 516
PFIZER-4.26%205 150
