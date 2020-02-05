Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk AS    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK AS

(NOVO B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk : files annual report with the SEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 10:11am EST

Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 February 2020 - Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2019 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2019 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2019. The reports are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, as well as on novonordisk.com.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

Mette Kruse Danielsen

+45 4442 3883

mkd@novonordisk.com

Ken Inchausti (US)

+1 609 240 9429

kiau@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Peter Hugreffe Ankersen

+45 3075 9085

phak@novonordisk.com

Valdemar Borum Svarrer

+45 3079 0301

jvls@novonordisk.com

Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk

+45 3075 2253

arnd@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root

+45 3079 4211

mjhr@novonordisk.com

Kristoffer Due Berg (US)

+1 609 235 2989

krdb@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo

Allé

Tel: +45 4444 8888

CVR no:

Corporate Communication

2880

Bagsværd

www.novonordisk.com

24 25 67 90

Denmark

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 15:10:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOVO NORDISK AS
10:11aNOVO NORDISK : files annual report with the SEC
PU
10:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Tiffany is part of LVMH, Tesla gives some bad news,..
09:13aNOVO NORDISK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06aNOVO NORDISK : Sales Beat on Diabetes Treatments -- Earnings Review
DJ
02:26aNOVO NORDISK : Posts Sales Beat on Strong Growth in Diabetes, Obesity Treatments
DJ
01:32aNovo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 11% in Danish kroner and by 6% a..
GL
02/04NOVO NORDISK : Disclosure of transaction data
PU
02/04NOVO NORDISK : A/S – Share repurchase programme
PU
02/03NOVO NORDISK : Rybelsus recommended for approval for the treatment of adults wit..
AQ
01/31NOVO NORDISK AS : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 129 B
EBIT 2020 54 814 M
Net income 2020 43 027 M
Finance 2020 16 726 M
Yield 2020 2,22%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 7,46x
EV / Sales2021 6,98x
Capitalization 977 B
Chart NOVO NORDISK AS
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 400,94  DKK
Last Close Price 415,95  DKK
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK AS7.58%142 472
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.93%395 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.02%287 943
MERCK AND COMPANY-2.85%220 228
NOVARTIS0.35%215 516
PFIZER-4.26%205 150
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group