Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 February 2020 - Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2019 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2019 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2019. The reports are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, as well as on novonordisk.com.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with more than 95 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat obesity, haemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk employs approximately 42,700 people in 80 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information Media: Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 4442 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com