Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk AS    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK AS

(NOVO B)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/01 06:09:42 am
372.225 DKK   +1.74%
05:58aEUROPE : China factory data lifts European shares; Danske bank slides
RE
05:50aNOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
RE
05:22aNOVO NORDISK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Novo Nordisk employee controls a machine at an insulin production line in a plant in Kalundborg

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk posted third-quarter operating profit a touch below expectations on Friday on weak insulin sales and impairments, but nudged up its sales outlook on hopes for new type 2 diabetes and obesity drugs.

Novo now sees 2019 sales growth at 5-6% versus 4-6% previously, and held its forecast for operating profit growth at 4-6%, both in local currency terms. It said operating profit rose 9% in the last quarter, slightly below analysts' forecasts.

Shares in the healthcare group traded up 1.6% at 0923 GMT, outperforming a 0.3% rise in the broader European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> and a 1.4% increase in Copenhagen's main index <.OMXC25CAP>.

The world's largest maker of diabetes drugs is betting on new treatments, including a first-of-its-kind tablet, to offset pricing pressure from competing insulins and U.S. lawmakers, who have been critical of rising drug costs.

Sales of its new once-weekly injectable treatment, branded Ozempic, reached 6,872 million Danish crowns (£792 million) for the first nine months, attaining blockbuster status.

Ozempic's third-quarter sales came in 11% stronger than expected, said Jefferies analysts.

The new drug is a competitor of Eli Lilly's Trulicity. Both drugs belong to the GLP-1 drug class, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates the production of insulin.

These drugs are more expensive but make up a growing share of the diabetes market, as they have proved effective in reducing diabetes patients' blood glucose levels and weight.

"We believe we have the better product both in terms of glucose lowering, weight (reduction) and the cardiovascular safety profile," said chief financial officer Karsten Munk Knudsen, referring to clinical trials.

"Our sales reps have what they need to go into the market and compete vis-a-vis with Trulicity," he said, adding that Novo is taking market share from Eli Lilly in the GLP-1 market.

Competition in the GLP-1 space is set to further increase as Novo recently won approval for its once-daily oral pill Rybelsus, which is aimed at patients with an aversion to needles used to deliver other diabetes treatments.

Third-quarter Trulicity sales fell short of Wall Street expectations with some analysts suggesting they were likely hurt by Lilly's efforts to defend its market share against the upcoming launch of Rybelsus.

Novo's third-quarter operating profit came in at 12.9 billion Danish crowns, slightly below the 13.1 billion forecast in a Refinitiv poll partly due to higher impairment charges.

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses this year are now seen 1 billion crowns higher than previously anticipated, Novo said.

Sales of Novo's GLP-1 drugs grew 28%, while total insulin sales fell 1%.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Shri Navaratnam, Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVO NORDISK AS 1.60% 371.8 Delayed Quote.22.81%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.40% 398.23 Delayed Quote.17.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVO NORDISK AS
05:58aEUROPE : China factory data lifts European shares; Danske bank slides
RE
05:50aNOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
RE
05:22aNOVO NORDISK : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:21aNOVO NORDISK : 3Q Net Profit Beats on Strength in Diabetes, Obesity Treatments
DJ
02:32aNovo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 11% in Danish kroner and by 5% a..
GL
10/31NOVO NORDISK : Disclosure of transaction data
PU
10/31NOVO NORDISK A/S : – Share repurchase programme
AQ
10/29NOVO NORDISK A/S : quaterly earnings release
10/28NOVO NORDISK : A/S – Share repurchase programme
PU
10/28NOVO NORDISK : Disclosure of transaction data
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 121 B
EBIT 2019 52 493 M
Net income 2019 39 149 M
Finance 2019 11 391 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,07x
EV / Sales2020 6,61x
Capitalization 864 B
Chart NOVO NORDISK AS
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 367,82  DKK
Last Close Price 365,85  DKK
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK AS22.81%128 945
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.32%347 512
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.04%256 788
MERCK AND COMPANY13.41%221 882
PFIZER-12.10%212 226
NOVARTIS17.97%197 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group