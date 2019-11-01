Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 11% in Danish kroner and by 5% at constant exchange rates (CER) in the first nine months of 2019

Sales increased by 9% in Danish kroner and by 5% at CER to DKK 89.6 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 13% in Danish kroner (11% at CER), driven by growth in all regions. Sales in North America Operations increased by 6% in Danish kroner (decreased by 1% at CER).

Sales within Diabetes and obesity increased by 9% to DKK 75.5 billion (6% at CER), driven by Diabetes growing 4% at CER and Obesity growing 50% at CER. Sales within Biopharmaceuticals increased by 8% to DKK 14.1 billion (4% at CER).

Sales of Ozempic ® were DKK 6,872 million and Ozempic ® thereby reached blockbuster status. Ozempic ® has now been launched in 24 countries. In the USA, the new-to-brand prescription market share for Ozempic ® is now 37%, bringing Novo Nordisk's combined GLP-1 new-to-brand prescription market share to 54%.

were DKK 6,872 million and Ozempic thereby reached blockbuster status. Ozempic has now been launched in 24 countries. In the USA, the new-to-brand prescription market share for Ozempic is now 37%, bringing Novo Nordisk's combined GLP-1 new-to-brand prescription market share to 54%. In September 2019, Novo Nordisk received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Rybelsus ® (semaglutide tablets) for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes and Rybelsus ® has now been made available in the USA.

(semaglutide tablets) for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes and Rybelsus has now been made available in the USA. For the 2019 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 5-6% at CER (previously 4-6% at CER), while operating profit growth is still expected to be 4-6% at CER.

PROFIT AND LOSS 9M 2019 9M 2018 Growth

as reported Growth

at CER* DKK million Net sales 89,604 82,099 9% 5% Operating profit 40,610 36,465 11% 5% Net profit 30,234 30,131 0% N/A Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 12.68 12.40 2% N/A

* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2018)

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are very satisfied with the sales growth for the first nine months of 2019, which was driven by all regions in International Operations and growth across our therapy areas Diabetes, Obesity and Biopharmaceuticals. During the third quarter of 2019, we have reached two very important milestones: the US FDA approval of Rybelsus® and the blockbuster status of Ozempic® following the successful launch in the USA; two major events that emphasise the strength of our current and future GLP-1 franchise.”



On 1 November 2019 at 13.00 CET, corresponding to 8.00 am EDT, a conference call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under ‘Investors’.

Financial calendar 20 November 2019 Capital Markets Day 05 February 2020 Financial statement for 2019





Contacts for further information Media: Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 4442 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com Ken Inchausti (USA) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com Kristoffer Due Berg (USA) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 62 / 2019

Attachment