Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk AS    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK AS

(NOVO B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 11% in Danish kroner and by 5% at constant exchange rates (CER) in the first nine months of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 02:32am EDT
  • Sales increased by 9% in Danish kroner and by 5% at CER to DKK 89.6 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 13% in Danish kroner (11% at CER), driven by growth in all regions. Sales in North America Operations increased by 6% in Danish kroner (decreased by 1% at CER).
  • Sales within Diabetes and obesity increased by 9% to DKK 75.5 billion (6% at CER), driven by Diabetes growing 4% at CER and Obesity growing 50% at CER. Sales within Biopharmaceuticals increased by 8% to DKK 14.1 billion (4% at CER).
  • Sales of Ozempic® were DKK 6,872 million and Ozempic® thereby reached blockbuster status. Ozempic® has now been launched in 24 countries. In the USA, the new-to-brand prescription market share for Ozempic® is now 37%, bringing Novo Nordisk's combined GLP-1 new-to-brand prescription market share to 54%.
  • In September 2019, Novo Nordisk received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Rybelsus® (semaglutide tablets) for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes and Rybelsus® has now been made available in the USA.
  • For the 2019 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 5-6% at CER (previously 4-6% at CER), while operating profit growth is still expected to be 4-6% at CER.
PROFIT AND LOSS9M 20199M 2018Growth
as reported		Growth
at CER*
DKK million    
Net sales89,60482,0999%5%
Operating profit40,61036,46511%5%
Net profit30,23430,1310%N/A
Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)12.6812.402%N/A
     

* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2018)

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are very satisfied with the sales growth for the first nine months of 2019, which was driven by all regions in International Operations and growth across our therapy areas Diabetes, Obesity and Biopharmaceuticals. During the third quarter of 2019, we have reached two very important milestones: the US FDA approval of Rybelsus® and the blockbuster status of Ozempic® following the successful launch in the USA; two major events that emphasise the strength of our current and future GLP-1 franchise.”
  
On 1 November 2019 at 13.00 CET, corresponding to 8.00 am EDT, a conference call will be held. Investors will be able to listen in via a link on novonordisk.com, which can be found under ‘Investors’.

Financial calendar 
20 November 2019Capital Markets Day
05 February 2020Financial statement for 2019


Contacts for further information  
Media:  
Mette Kruse Danielsen+45 4442 3883mkd@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (USA)+1 609 240 9429kiau@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:  
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen+45 3075 9085phak@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer+45 3079 0301jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root+45 3079 4211mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (USA)+1 609 235 2989krdb@novonordisk.com


Company announcement No 62 / 2019

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVO NORDISK AS
02:48aNOVO NORDISK : Drugmaker Novo Nordisk's third-quarter operating profit slightly ..
RE
02:32aNovo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 11% in Danish kroner and by 5% a..
GL
10/31NOVO NORDISK : Disclosure of transaction data
PU
10/31NOVO NORDISK A/S : – Share repurchase programme
AQ
10/29NOVO NORDISK A/S : quaterly earnings release
10/28NOVO NORDISK : A/S – Share repurchase programme
PU
10/28NOVO NORDISK : Disclosure of transaction data
PU
10/23Sales of Eli Lilly diabetes drug Trulicity fall short, shares drop
RE
10/21NOVO NORDISK : Nordic Capital, Astorg, and Novo Holdings A/S to invest in ERT fo..
AQ
10/21NOVO NORDISK : Disclosure of transaction data
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 121 B
EBIT 2019 52 592 M
Net income 2019 39 149 M
Finance 2019 11 391 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,06x
EV / Sales2020 6,61x
Capitalization 864 B
Chart NOVO NORDISK AS
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 367,82  DKK
Last Close Price 365,85  DKK
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK AS23.30%128 945
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.32%347 512
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.04%256 788
MERCK AND COMPANY13.41%221 882
PFIZER-12.10%212 226
NOVARTIS17.97%197 412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group