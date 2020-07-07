Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NovoCure Limited    NVCR   JE00BYSS4X48

NOVOCURE LIMITED

(NVCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novocure : Enrolls Last Patient in HEPANOVA Trial Testing Tumor Treating Fields in Combination with Sorafenib in Advanced Liver Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Final data collection will occur in six months

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that the last patient has been enrolled in the HEPANOVA trial, a phase 2 pilot trial testing Tumor Treating Fields in combination with sorafenib in patients with advanced liver cancer. The final data collection date is six months after the last patient in.

“Tumor Treating Fields therapy has demonstrated efficacy in in vitro and in vivo models of hepatocellular carcinoma,” said Asaf Danziger, Novocure’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that Tumor Treating Fields’ mechanism of action is broadly applicable to solid tumor cancers. We look forward to seeing results from the HEPANOVA trial and further exploring the potential of Tumor Treating Fields as a treatment for advanced liver cancer.”

The open-label trial includes 25 patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma that are not eligible for surgical resection or local treatments. HEPANOVA’s primary endpoint is overall response rate. Second endpoints include in-field control rate, progression free survival rate at 12 months, overall survival rate at 1 year and distant metastases free survival rate at 1 year. The sample size was based on the ability to detect an overall response rate of 20 percent in patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields compared to the 4.5 percent overall response rate calculated from historical controls.

Tumor Treating Fields have demonstrated efficacy in in vitro and in vivo models of hepatocellular carcinoma and can be delivered to the abdominal region. In preclinical studies, Tumor Treating Fields delivered at 150 kHz reduced both HepG2 and Huh-7D12 cell counts (53 percent to 64 percent) and clonogenic potential (~70 percent). The combined treatment of Tumor Treating Fields and sorafenib led to a significant reduction in the number of HepG2 and Huh-7D12 cells (p<0.001) versus each treatment alone.1 Tumor Treating Fields delivered at 150 kHz plus sorafenib led to reduced viability and clonogenicity, as well as increased apoptosis and autophagy in vitro and to a significant reduction in tumor volume in vivo.2

Treatment with Tumor Treating Fields is not approved for liver cancer. The safety and effectiveness of treatment with Tumor Treating Fields for liver cancer has not been established.

About Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide and is the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths annually in the U.S. The incidence of liver cancer is approximately 38,000 new cases annually in the U.S., approximately 82,500 new cases annually in Europe, and approximately 35,500 new cases annually in Japan. The five-year survival rate with existing standards of care is less than 18 percent.

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most widespread type of cancer that originates from the liver. Advanced liver cancer has spread either to the lymph nodes or to other organs, and because these cancers are widespread, they cannot be treated with surgery. The current common standard treatment for patients with advanced disease and those who progress on loco-regional therapy is systemic therapy with sorafenib.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and potentially causing cancer cells to die. Tumor Treating Fields does not stimulate or heat tissue and targets dividing cancer cells of a specific size. Tumor Treating Fields causes minimal damage to healthy cells. Mild to moderate skin irritation is the most common side effect reported. Tumor Treating Fields is approved in certain countries for the treatment of adults with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for mesothelioma, two of the most difficult cancer types to treat. The therapy shows promise in multiple solid tumor types – including some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

Use of Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of liver cancer is investigational only.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and gastric cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

1 Golib K. et al. AACR 2018, abstract #1865. Wenger C. et al., Ann Oncol. 2017;28(suppl_3).
2 Davidi S, el al. J Clin Oncol. 2020 Feb 01. 38(4_suppl);551. DOI: 10.1200/JCO.2020.38.4_suppl.551.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NOVOCURE LIMITED
07:31aNOVOCURE : Enrolls Last Patient in HEPANOVA Trial Testing Tumor Treating Fields ..
BU
07/01NOVOCURE : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
06/02NOVOCURE : Announces Launch of MyLink™ to Enable Patient-Guided, Remote Do..
BU
04/30NOVOCURE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Company Upd..
BU
04/27NOVOCURE : Announces Presentation of EF-19 Post-approval Registry Trial Data Stu..
BU
04/03NOVOCURE : Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19
BU
03/30NOVOCURE : ® response to COVID-19
PU
03/20NOVOCURE : German Federal Joint Committee Updates Medical Care Directive to incl..
BU
03/19NOVOCURE : Announces Optune Lua™ as the Brand Name for the NovoTTF-100L&tr..
BU
03/12NOVOCURE : Preclinical Data Show Tumor Treating Fields Induces Immunogenic Cell ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 436 M - -
Net income 2020 13,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 665x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 314 M 6 314 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 782
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart NOVOCURE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NovoCure Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOCURE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 78,75 $
Last Close Price 62,86 $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Asaf Danziger Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Doyle Executive Chairman
Michael J. Ambrogi Chief Operating Officer
Wilhelmus Groenhuysen Chief Financial Officer
Uri Weinberg Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOCURE LIMITED-25.41%6 314
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.03%164 450
MASIMO CORPORATION48.42%12 695
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-3.91%7 453
GETINGE AB3.56%5 296
JIANGSU YUYUE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY CO., LTD.80.12%5 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group