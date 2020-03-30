Log in
Novocure : ® response to COVID-19

03/30/2020 | 02:43pm EDT

Important information for our patients, caregivers and providers

As the global impacts of COVID-19 continue to evolve, Novocure is committed to our mission and to transparent communication of our response to our patients, caregivers and providers. Aggressive cancers do not slow because of this global pandemic, and we remain as focused as ever on delivering our therapy to patients in need. We know this is a rapidly changing situation and our top priority is the health and safety of our Novocure family. This includes our patients and caregivers, our global workforce, all of our partners, and the communities in which we operate. We are following public health and safety guidelines and are taking steps to protect the Novocure community around the world while we continue to deliver our therapy to patients in need.

Our patient support

The health and safety of patients, caregivers and colleagues is our highest priority. Our Device Support Specialists are trained on proper interaction and hand hygiene practices and use full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when providing patient support. Our Device Support Specialists continue to visit patients when possible and are committed to ensuring that patients have timely access to our treatment. Additionally, we have started to leverage technology to conduct new patient starts and provide ongoing patient support virtually. Our nCompassTM team continues to provide patient support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We will continue to take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 while we continue to provide our award-winning support to ensure patients have access to OptuneTM and Optune LuaTM.

Our customer engagement

Our customer engagement teams remain focused and in execution mode, even while many of our colleagues work remotely. We are respecting any restrictions on external visitors and all policies in place at the cancer centers, hospitals and research institutions we serve. With oncology conferences and symposia canceled or postponed, we will focus on virtual meetings to enable information sharing and advance project discussions. We have cancelled travel for our patient ambassadors and are using alternative means to ensure patients can benefit from ambassador support.

We will continue to take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 while we continue to serve our customers.

Our manufacturing and supply chain

Our operations centers worldwide remain open at this time and we are taking great care to balance the continuity of support to our patients with the health and safety of our colleagues. We have segregated all of our operations centers into zones to minimize contact and are actively monitoring the various components of our global supply chain to ensure we maintain adequate inventories of all key products. At this time, there is no material impact to Novocure's supply chain, and we will continue to leverage our well-established global network and to collaborate with our partners to ensure manufacturing capabilities can meet the needs of our patients.

We will continue to take measures intended to ensure we can deliver our therapy to patients around the world as the COVID-19 situation and its impacts evolve.

Our colleagues

Since the outbreak began, our Senior Management Team has met regularly to monitor the developments of COVID-19 and to ensure a coordinated response across our global sites to prioritize the safety of our colleagues and the patients they serve. We are following the health guidance of the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities at our sites and providing that guidance to our colleagues. We have prohibited non-essential business travel. We have implemented remote and staggered schedules where appropriate, as well as offering colleagues the flexibility to care for their health and families.

Patient forward

At Novocure, our patient-forward mission drives us. Together with our patients, we strive to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing our innovative therapy. We keep this mission in mind every day because we know the stakes are high.

We remain confident that we will effectively manage through the challenges of this pandemic together.

Disclaimer

Novocure Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 18:42:03 UTC
