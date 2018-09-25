Novocure : Data from STELLAR Registration Trial of Tumor Treating Fields in Mesothelioma to be Presented at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer

Mesothelioma patients who received Tumor Treating Fields with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin experienced median overall survival of 18.2 months compared to 12.1 months in historical control with no increase in systemic toxicity

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that results from its STELLAR phase 2 registration trial in mesothelioma will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) on Sept. 25, 2018, in Toronto.

The STELLAR data demonstrated a significant extension in median overall survival among patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields plus standard of care chemotherapy compared to historical control data of patients who received standard of care chemotherapy alone. Malignant pleural mesothelioma patients who received Tumor Treating Fields with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin experienced median overall survival of 18.2 months (95 percent CI, 12.1-25.8 months) compared to 12.1 months in a historical control. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die.

“Mesothelioma is an aggressive cancer with limited treatment options,” said Mary Hesdorffer, Nurse Practitioner and Executive Director of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF). “We in the mesothelioma community are extremely pleased to see these promising data presented at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer, the world’s largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. At MARF, we work every day to eradicate the life-ending and vicious effects of mesothelioma.”

Secondary endpoints also were improved compared to the historical control. Patients who received Tumor Treating Fields in combination with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin experienced a median progression free survival of 7.6 months (95 percent CI, 6.7-9.8 months) compared to 5.7 months in the historical control. Partial responses were seen in 40.3 percent of patients, and clinical benefit, either partial response or stable disease, was seen in 97.2 percent of patients. No serious device-related adverse events were reported. Skin irritation was reported in 46 percent of patients using Tumor Treating Fields, with only 4 patients (5 percent) reporting grade 3 skin irritation.

The single-arm, open-label, multi-center trial was designed to test the efficacy and safety of Tumor Treating Fields in combination with standard of care chemotherapy, pemetrexed combined with cisplatin or carboplatin, in 80 patients with unresectable, previously untreated malignant pleural mesothelioma. The primary endpoint was overall survival and secondary endpoints were response rate, progression free survival and adverse events. Median age of patients was 67, 84 percent were male, 56 percent were smokers, 16 percent had metastatic disease, 44 percent had an ECOG PS of 1, and 66 percent had epithelioid histology. The historical control for this trial was the 2003 pemetrexed phase 3 registration trial, which had a similar percentage of patients with epithelioid histology.

“Mesothelioma patients face a very poor prognosis with a median overall survival of only 12 months,” said Charles B. Simone, Medical Director of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center and Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. “This extreme unmet need calls for progress. Based on these data, I believe Tumor Treating Fields has the potential to improve survival for people affected by malignant pleural mesothelioma.”

Novocure received a Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation for the use of Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma in 2017 and plans to submit a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval later this year.

Tumor Treating Fields is not approved by the FDA for use in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

About Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a rare thoracic solid tumor cancer that has been strongly linked to asbestos exposure. It has a long latency period of at least 20-30 years following exposure, and global incidence is still increasing in countries where asbestos is still in use. There are approximately 3,000 new cases of mesothelioma annually in the United States. The prognosis of mesothelioma patients is very poor, with a median overall survival of approximately 12 months in most reported studies.

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

