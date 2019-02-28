Novocure : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Company Update
02/28/2019 | 06:01am EST
Quarterly net revenues of $69.7 million, representing 30 percent
growth versus the fourth quarter 2017 and 8 percent growth versus the
third quarter 2018
Full year 2018 net revenues of $248.1 million, representing annual
growth of 40 percent compared to 2017
Three additional phase 3 clinical trials ongoing studying the use of
Optune in brain metastases, non-small-cell lung cancer and pancreatic
cancer
Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the quarter
and year ended December 31, 2018, highlighting continued revenue growth,
anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones and a strong cash
position. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend
survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the
development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor
Treating Fields.
Fourth quarter and full year 2018 highlights include:
Three months ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Non-financial
Active patients at period end(1)
2,383
1,834
30%
2,383
1,834
30%
Prescriptions received in period(2)
1,315
1,090
21%
5,060
4,119
23%
Financial, in millions
Net revenues
$
69.7
$
53.7
30%
$
248.1
$
177.0
40%
Net income (loss)
$
(15.6
)
$
(10.9
)
43%
$
(63.6
)
$
(61.7
)
3%
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
$
140.6
$
78.6
Short-term investments at the end of period
$
105.3
$
104.7
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end
of period
$
245.9
$
183.3
(1)
An “active patient” is a patient who is on Optune under a commercial
prescription order as of the measurement date, including patients
who may be on a temporary break from treatment and who plan to
resume treatment in less than 60 days.
(2)
A “prescription received” is a commercial order for Optune that is
received from a physician certified to treat patients with Optune
for a patient not previously on Optune. Orders to renew or extend
treatment are not included in this total.
“2018 was an extremely productive year for Novocure,” said William
Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman. “Highlights included annual
revenue growth of 40 percent, the presentation of our STELLAR data in
mesothelioma, the first patient enrollment in our PANOVA-3 phase 3 trial
for pancreatic cancer and our collaboration agreement with Zai Labs in
China. We continued to grow our glioblastoma business globally and
invested more than $50 million in research and development in 2018.”
“At Novocure, we are working to extend survival in some of the most
aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing Tumor
Treating Fields,” continued Mr. Doyle. “With 2018 revenues approaching
$250 million, four indications in our late stage pipeline and
significant cash on hand, we believe we enter 2019 well-positioned to
deliver both continued near-term growth and significant long-term value.”
Fourth quarter 2018 operating statistics and financial update
There were 2,383 active patients on Optune at December 31, 2018,
representing 30 percent growth compared to December 31, 2017, and 6
percent growth compared to September 30, 2018. The increase in active
patients was driven by increased commercial adoption and by continued
growth in prescriptions for patients with newly diagnosed GBM, who
typically have a longer duration of treatment with Optune.
In the United States, there were 1,637 active patients on Optune at
December 31, 2018, representing 24 percent growth compared to December
31, 2017.
In Germany and other EMEA markets, there were 654 active patients on
Optune at December 31, 2018, representing 28 percent growth compared
to December 31, 2017.
In Japan, there were 92 active patients on Optune at December 31,
2018, representing significant growth in the first year with
reimbursement approval for Optune in Japan.
There were 1,315 prescriptions received in the quarter ended December
31, 2018, representing 21 percent growth compared to the same period in
2017, and 6 percent growth compared to the quarter ended September 30,
2018. Prescriptions for newly diagnosed GBM continued to grow, with
approximately 950 Optune prescriptions in the fourth quarter written for
patients with newly diagnosed GBM.
In the United States, 941 prescriptions were received in the quarter
ended December 31, 2018, representing 16 percent growth compared to
the same period in 2017.
In Germany and other EMEA markets, 322 prescriptions were received in
the quarter ended December 31, 2018, representing 15 percent growth
compared to the same period in 2017.
In Japan, 52 prescriptions were received in the quarter ended December
31, 2018, representing significant growth in the first year with
reimbursement approval for Optune in Japan.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, net revenues were $69.7
million, representing 30 percent growth versus the same period in 2017
and 8 percent growth versus the three months ended September 30, 2018.
This growth was primarily driven by an increase in active patients.
For the three months ended December 31, 2018, cost of revenues was $23.0
million compared to $15.6 million for the same period in 2017,
representing an increase of 47 percent. The increase was primarily
driven by the cost of shipping transducer arrays to a higher volume of
commercial patients and a one-time increase of $2.7 million in
non-recoverable indirect taxes.
Research, development and clinical trials expenses for the three months
ended December 31, 2018, were $15.0 million compared to $10.0 million
for the same period in 2017, representing an increase of 50 percent.
This was primarily due to an increase in clinical trial and personnel
expenses for our METIS, LUNAR, and PANOVA-3 trials and an increase in
personnel costs associated with regulatory and medical affairs.
Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended December 31,
2018, were $21.2 million compared to $16.0 million for the same period
in 2017, representing an increase of 32 percent. This was primarily due
to increased marketing expenses, increases in personnel costs associated
with a larger sales force globally and increased share-based
compensation expense.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December
31, 2018, were $19.1 million compared to $16.5 million for the same
period in 2017, representing an increase of 16 percent. This was
primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation and an increase
in professional services.
Personnel costs for the three months ended December 31, 2018, included
$10.6 million in non-cash share-based compensation expenses, comprised
of $0.4 million in cost of revenues; $1.3 million in research,
development and clinical trials; $2.1 million in sales and marketing;
and $6.9 million in general and administrative expenses. Total non-cash
share-based compensation expenses for the fourth quarter 2017 were $6.4
million.
Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2018, was $15.6 million
compared to net loss of $10.9 million for the same period in 2017.
At December 31, 2018, we had $140.6 million in cash and cash equivalents
and $105.3 million in short-term investments, for a total balance of
$245.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
This represents an increase of $18.2 million in cash and investments
since September 30, 2018.
Anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones
FDA approval for unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (2019)
Initiation of phase 3 pivotal trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2019)
Zai Labs initiation of phase 2 pilot trial in gastric cancer (2019)
Data from phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in advanced liver cancer (2020)
Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung
cancer (2020)
Data from phase 3 pivotal METIS trial in brain metastases (2021)
Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced
pancreatic cancer (2021)
Final data from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in non-small cell lung
cancer (2021)
Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent
ovarian cancer (2022)
About Novocure
Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some
of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and
commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields,
Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that
uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid
tumor cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized product is
approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure
has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating
Fields in mesothelioma, brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer,
pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.
Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the
company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For
additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this
press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of
future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated
scientific progress on its research programs, development of potential
products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory
approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects
for its products, and other statements regarding matters that are not
historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking
statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other
words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial
results could differ materially from those reflected in these
forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic,
regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and
uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual
Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all
of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect.
Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking
statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any
forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
USD in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Unaudited
Audited
Net revenues
$
69,674
$
53,661
$
248,069
$
177,026
Cost of revenues
23,028
15,640
80,048
55,609
Gross profit
46,646
38,021
168,021
121,417
Operating costs and expenses:
Research, development and clinical trials
15,034
10,048
50,574
38,103
Sales and marketing
21,208
16,025
77,663
63,528
General and administrative
19,068
16,454
73,456
59,114
Total operating costs and expenses
55,310
42,527
201,693
160,745
Operating income (loss)
(8,664
)
(4,506
)
(33,672
)
(39,328
)
Financial expenses (income), net
2,160
2,384
12,270
9,169
Income (loss) before income taxes
(10,824
)
(6,890
)
(45,942
)
(48,497
)
Income taxes
4,807
4,055
17,617
13,165
Net income (loss)
$
(15,631
)
$
(10,945
)
$
(63,559
)
$
(61,662
)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.69
)
$
(0.70
)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic
and diluted net income (loss) per share
93,083,298
89,389,364
91,828,043
88,546,719
Consolidated Balance Sheets
USD in thousands (except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Audited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
140,622
$
78,592
Short-term investments
105,256
104,719
Restricted cash
2,134
2,126
Trade receivables
36,523
29,567
Receivables and prepaid expenses
14,279
8,105
Inventories
22,555
22,025
Total current assets
321,369
245,134
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
8,442
9,031
Field equipment, net
6,924
9,036
Severance pay fund
113
111
Other long-term assets
2,945
1,986
Total long-term assets
18,424
20,164
TOTAL ASSETS
$
339,793
$
265,298
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Audited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
$
26,708
$
17,206
Other payables and accrued expenses
37,852
32,996
Total current liabilities
64,560
50,202
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loan, net of discount and issuance costs
149,268
97,342
Employee benefit liabilities
2,683
2,453
Deferred Revenues
9,929
-
Other long-term liabilities
1,094
1,737
Total long-term liabilities
162,974
101,532
TOTAL LIABILITIES
227,534
151,734
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital -
Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued
and outstanding: 93,254,185 shares and 89,478,032 shares at December
31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively