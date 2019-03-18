Novocure : to Participate in Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today that Wilco Groenhuysen,
Novocure’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Oppenheimer’s 29th
Annual Healthcare Conference on March 20, 2019, in New York City. Mr.
Groenhuysen’s presentation
will begin at 10:55 a.m. EDT. Mr. Groenhuysen will also participate in
one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the
Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations,
and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the
events.
Novocure’s corporate presentation is updated periodically, and the
current presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of
Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations.
About Novocure
Novocure is an oncology company developing a
profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy
called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to
specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
Novocure’s commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult
patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical
trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases,
non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver
cancer and mesothelioma.
Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the
company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For
additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts
or statements of current condition, this press release may contain
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide
Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may
include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its
research programs, clinical trial progress, timing of clinical
milestones, development of potential products, interpretation of
clinical results, prospects for regulatory submission and approval,
manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its
products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other
statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may
identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in
the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,”
“intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning.
Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially
from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general
financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more
specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth
in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and
uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove
to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or
forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to
update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by
law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date
hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits
this discussion.
