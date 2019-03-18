Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Novocure Ltd    NVCR   JE00BYSS4X48

NOVOCURE LTD

(NVCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novocure : to Participate in Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today that Wilco Groenhuysen, Novocure’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Oppenheimer’s 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 20, 2019, in New York City. Mr. Groenhuysen’s presentation will begin at 10:55 a.m. EDT. Mr. Groenhuysen will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the events.

Novocure’s corporate presentation is updated periodically, and the current presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations.

About Novocure
Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, timing of clinical milestones, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory submission and approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVOCURE LTD
07:32aNOVOCURE : to Participate in Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
BU
02/28NOVOCURE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provi..
BU
01/07NOVOCURE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Statistics, Pre..
BU
2018NOVOCURE : to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2018NOVOCURE : and the AACR Announce Four Inaugural Research Grants to Promote and S..
BU
2018NOVOCURE : and Zai Lab Awarded Deal of the Year at 5th Annual BioCentury China H..
BU
2018NOVOCURE : and Zai Lab to Host Investor Event
BU
2018NOVOCURE : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Company Upd..
BU
2018NOVOCURE : Founder Professor Yoram Palti and Director Louis J. Lavigne, Jr. Reti..
BU
2018NOVOCURE : Higher Delivered Dose of Tumor Treating Fields to Tumor Bed Associate..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 329 M
EBIT 2019 -0,02 M
Net income 2019 -32,6 M
Finance 2019 59,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 148,76
EV / Sales 2019 14,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,97x
Capitalization 4 889 M
Chart NOVOCURE LTD
Duration : Period :
Novocure Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOCURE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 58,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Asaf Danziger Chief Executive Officer & Director
William F. Doyle Executive Chairman
Michael J. Ambrogi Chief Operating Officer
Wilhelmus Groenhuysen CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Eilon D. Kirson Chief Science Officer, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOCURE LTD53.73%4 889
GILEAD SCIENCES4.92%83 712
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%48 087
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS10.97%44 500
GENMAB5.15%10 483
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC17.62%9 457
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.