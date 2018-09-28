NOVONIX Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provides the Company's Annual Report to shareholders.



HIGHLIGHTS FOR FY2018



- Company name change to NOVONIX Limited



- PUREgraphite anode material pilot plant installed in Tennessee, USA



- PUREgraphite pilot plant producing high quality battery anode product



- PUREgraphite product trials commence with multiple prospective customers



- PUREgraphite completes trials and selects commercial production equipment



- NOVONIX BTS achieves 35% growth in testing equipment sales for the year



- BTS wins orders from ten 'Fortune 500' companies



- BTS installs battery cell pilot line and commences electrolyte R&D



- BTS team adds Ken Broom, Ex-COO of fifth-largest Chinese battery maker



- Mt Dromedary Project studies scaling from 50ktpa to 200ktpa



- High-grade Copper discovered at Mt Dromedary Project for further exploration



- Appointment of Admiral Robert J. Natter (US Navy Ret.) to NOVONIX Board



- Intention to appoint Andrew N. Liveris A.O. (DOW Chemical) to the Board



- Government of Canada provides C$1m funding for BTS growth and R&D



- $5 million placement including A$1m by Mr Liveris and Admiral Natter



- Early conversion of all 2017 convertible notes by investors



To view the full report, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0326A92K







About NOVONIX Ltd:



NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in fourteen countries. NOVONIX is co-owner of the PUREgraphite anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA. The Company also owns a world-class, large and high-grade natural graphite deposit in Australia.



NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.





