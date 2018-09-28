Log in
End-of-day quote  - 09/27
0.525 AUD   -5.41%
04:55aNOVONIX Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
04:51aNOVONIX LTD (AS : NVX) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
08/01NOVONIX Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
NOVONIX Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

09/28/2018 | 04:55am CEST
Annual Report to Shareholders

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provides the Company's Annual Report to shareholders.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR FY2018

- Company name change to NOVONIX Limited

- PUREgraphite anode material pilot plant installed in Tennessee, USA

- PUREgraphite pilot plant producing high quality battery anode product

- PUREgraphite product trials commence with multiple prospective customers

- PUREgraphite completes trials and selects commercial production equipment

- NOVONIX BTS achieves 35% growth in testing equipment sales for the year

- BTS wins orders from ten 'Fortune 500' companies

- BTS installs battery cell pilot line and commences electrolyte R&D

- BTS team adds Ken Broom, Ex-COO of fifth-largest Chinese battery maker

- Mt Dromedary Project studies scaling from 50ktpa to 200ktpa

- High-grade Copper discovered at Mt Dromedary Project for further exploration

- Appointment of Admiral Robert J. Natter (US Navy Ret.) to NOVONIX Board

- Intention to appoint Andrew N. Liveris A.O. (DOW Chemical) to the Board

- Government of Canada provides C$1m funding for BTS growth and R&D

- $5 million placement including A$1m by Mr Liveris and Admiral Natter

- Early conversion of all 2017 convertible notes by investors

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0326A92K



About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in fourteen countries. NOVONIX is co-owner of the PUREgraphite anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA. The Company also owns a world-class, large and high-grade natural graphite deposit in Australia.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.



Source:

NOVONIX Ltd



Contact:

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
