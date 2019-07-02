Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  NOVONIX    NVX   

NOVONIX

(NVX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/02
0.405 AUD   -10.00%
04/30NOVONIX Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
03/14NOVONIX Ltd Half Year Report
AW
02/12NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Govt. of Canada Invests in Novonix Dartmouth Battery Facility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOVONIX Ltd Expands Into New US Anode Facility Premises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:40pm EDT
NOVONIX EXPANDS INTO NEW US ANODE FACILITY PREMISES

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is pleased to advise that it is expanding its lithium-ion battery anode material production capabilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA by entering a long-term lease on new premises.

During recent months, the Company has conducted further technical and business development meetings with international battery-makers, providing samples of its anode materials for evaluation. These activities have confirmed that there is a strongly growing market for the anode material product that PUREgraphite has focused upon, and genuine customer interest to support the Company's decision to expand into its new commercial-scale premises.

NOVONIX subsidiary, PUREgraphite LLC, has therefore executed a lease on 3,700 square metres of space at a commercial, and highly-competitive rate per square metre, with NOVONIX acting as guarantor of the lease obligations.

The initial term of the lease is five years, with two options to renew, each for a further five years.

PUREgraphite also holds a right-of-first offer to lease additional space in the 11,150 square metre building to help accommodate the group's future expansion requirements.

As part of these arrangements, PUREgraphite is currently relocating its existing plant, equipment and personnel from the Duncan Street, Chattanooga facility, to its new premises located in Corporate Place, Chattanooga. All recently received and on-order equipment for PUREgraphite's initial commercial-scale anode production requirements will also be installed in the new facility.



About NOVONIX Ltd:

NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in 14 countries.

NOVONIX is majority-owner of the PUREgraphite battery anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.

NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.



Source:

NOVONIX Ltd



Contact:

Greg Baynton
Executive Director
Phone: +61-414-970-566
Email: greg@novonixgroup.com

Philip St Baker
Managing Director
Phone: +61-438-173-330
Email: phil@novonixgroup.com
Website: www.novonixgroup.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVONIX
04/30NOVONIX Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
03/14NOVONIX Ltd Half Year Report
AW
02/13NOVONIX : powers up pilot battery manufacturing program in Bedford
AQ
02/12NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Govt. of Canada Invests in Novonix Dartmouth Battery Fac..
AQ
02/03NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Achievement of 75% of Puregraphite and Placement to Ener..
AQ
02/03NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2018NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Chairman's Address to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
2018NOVONIX Ltd Presentation to Australian Microcaps Conference 2018
AW
2018NOVONIX Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
2018NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
More news
Chart NOVONIX
Duration : Period :
NOVONIX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Matthew Baker Managing Director & Director
Anthony George Bellas Chairman
Suzanne Margaret Yeates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gregory Alexander John Baynton Executive Director
Robert Cooper Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVONIX-1.22%39
KLA CORPORATION32.08%19 672
TERADYNE, INC.52.68%8 369
ADVANTEST CORP48.02%5 753
LASERTEC CORPORATION69.69%1 869
TONGFU MICROELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About