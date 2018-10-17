NOVONIX Ltd Presentation to Australian Microcaps Conference 2018

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - NOVONIX Ltd (ASX:NVX) provides the Company's latest presentation at Australian Microcaps Conference 2018.



FY2018 Highlights



PUREgraphite



- Built pilot plant for manufacture of high performance battery anode materials



- Commenced product trials with multiple prospective customers



- Completed process design and equipment selection for commercial production plant



Battery Technology Solutions (BTS)



- 35% growth in testing equipment sales including orders from ten 'Fortune 500' companies



- Built battery cell pilot line, commenced electrolyte R&D and agreed DAL R&D partnership



Mt Dromedary Graphite Project



- Completed scoping study to scale from 50ktpa to 200ktpa



- Had a high-grade Copper find requiring for further exploration



Corporate



- Appointment of Admiral Natter (US Navy Ret.) & Mr Liveris A.O. (DOW Chemical Ret.) to the Board



Investment highlights



Opportunity to position at an early stage in a global market with exponential growth



- Exponential demand for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries being driven by EV and energy storage demand growth



Established brand in the rechargeable lithium-ion battery industry



- NOVONIX is an established brand name known for making the most accurate battery cell test equipment in the world



Global footprint of blue-chip customers and sales in 14 countries



- Our battery cell test equipment now used by leading battery, auto and equipment makers and researchers including PANASONIC, CATL, BOSCH, 3M



Innovative new products and process being commercialised in large growing market



- Developing & commercialising innovations in battery anode materials & battery test equipment and undertaking R&D in next generation materials



Large world-class high grade (18%TGC) natural graphite resource in Australia



- Considering strategic partners to progress the Mt Dromedary Battery Materials Project



Backed by a board experienced in building and running billion dollar businesses



- Extensive experience in BD, resources, energy, advanced materials, battery industry, project financing, project delivery, operations and scaling



Highly-incentivised Board and Management



- The Board and Management hold ~40% of the equity in the company



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/663949HV







About NOVONIX Ltd:



NOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) is an integrated developer and supplier of high performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in fourteen countries. NOVONIX is co-owner of the PUREgraphite anode material Joint Venture, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA. The Company also owns a world-class, large and high-grade natural graphite deposit in Australia.



NOVONIX's mission is to accelerate the adoption of batteries for a cleaner energy future.





