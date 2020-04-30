Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2019

NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2019



April 30, 2020

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) has published Annual Report for 2019 which meets the requirements of Russian and international regulators and the London Stock Exchange listing rules.



The 2019 Annual Report can be downloaded from NCSP Group's website: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/annual_reports/





About NCSP Group

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe in terms of cargo turnover in 2019. NCSP shares are traded on Russia's Moscow Exchange (ticker: NMTP) and on the London Stock Exchange in the form of GDRs (ticker: NCSP). NCSP Group cargo turnover in 2019 totaled 142,5 million tones. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2019 totaled USD $866,4 million. NCSP Group consolidates the following companies: PJSC NCSP, LLC PTP, JSC Novorossiysk shiprepair yard, JSC FNCSP, JSC NLE, IPP Ltd, LLC Baltic Stevedore Company and LLC SFP.

For more information, please contact:

MSidorov@ncsp.com