Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2019

04/30/2020 | 05:05am EDT

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2019

30-Apr-2020 / 12:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NCSP Group has published Annual Report for 2019
 

April 30, 2020

 

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) has published Annual Report for 2019 which meets the requirements of Russian and international regulators and the London Stock Exchange listing rules.

The 2019 Annual Report can be downloaded from NCSP Group's website:  http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/annual_reports/

 

About NCSP Group

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe in terms of cargo turnover in 2019. NCSP shares are traded on Russia's Moscow Exchange (ticker: NMTP) and on the London Stock Exchange in the form of GDRs (ticker: NCSP). NCSP Group cargo turnover in 2019 totaled 142,5 million tones. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2019 totaled USD $866,4 million. NCSP Group consolidates the following companies: PJSC NCSP, LLC PTP, JSC Novorossiysk shiprepair yard, JSC FNCSP, JSC NLE, IPP Ltd, LLC Baltic Stevedore Company and LLC SFP.

 

For more information, please contact:

MSidorov@ncsp.com

 

 

Attachment

Document title: NCSP Group Annual Report 2019
Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=REQQGCEJNR
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 61325
EQS News ID: 1033751

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1033751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 936 M
EBIT 2020 598 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 743 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 3,14x
EV / Sales2021 2,79x
Capitalization 2 192 M
Chart NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT
Duration : Period :
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rashid Ravelevich Sharipov Chairman
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sergey Aleksandrovich Andronov Director
Yuriy Alexandrovich Tsvetkov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT0.12%2 182
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.24%13 492
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 214
MISC-2.35%8 119
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE4.98%7 743
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.23%4 450
