Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : NCSP Group introduces measures to fight COVID-19

04/13/2020 | 03:40am EDT

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group introduces measures to fight COVID-19

13-Apr-2020 / 10:39 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NCSP Group introduces measures to fight COVID-19

 

April 13, 2020

 

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby informs, that PJSC NCSP together with its subsidiaries and affiliates coordinates the work of Emergency Response Centres to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

A set of urgent measures have been adopted, including:

  • Ongoing activities to monitor the health of our employees;
  • remote work of some staff with full pay;
  • restriction on visiting NCSP Group's facilities;
    • provision of personal protective equipment for employees;
    • disinfection of work and production areas, vehicles and equipment;
  • cancellation of all international and interregional business trips;
  • cancellation of all scheduled public and sports events.

The Group's facilities have stoked up with disinfectants and related materials, including sanitizers, disposable gloves and masks.

Instructions have been developed on how the port's staff should deal with patients who have symptoms of acute respiratory virus infection.

All cargo handling operations at NCSP Group terminals are carried out as usual.

 

 

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. 

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

 

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

 
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 57971
EQS News ID: 1020661

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1020661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
