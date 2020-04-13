Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : NCSP Group introduces measures to fight COVID-19

NCSP Group introduces measures to fight COVID-19

April 13, 2020

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby informs, that PJSC NCSP together with its subsidiaries and affiliates coordinates the work of Emergency Response Centres to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

A set of urgent measures have been adopted, including:

Ongoing activities to monitor the health of our employees;

remote work of some staff with full pay;

restriction on visiting NCSP Group's facilities; provision of personal protective equipment for employees; disinfection of work and production areas, vehicles and equipment;

cancellation of all international and interregional business trips;

cancellation of all scheduled public and sports events.

The Group's facilities have stoked up with disinfectants and related materials, including sanitizers, disposable gloves and masks.

Instructions have been developed on how the port's staff should deal with patients who have symptoms of acute respiratory virus infection.

All cargo handling operations at NCSP Group terminals are carried out as usual.

