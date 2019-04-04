Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO    NMTP   RU0009084446

NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO

(NMTP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : International Agency Standard & Poor's Global increases rating of PJSC “Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port” to the level of “BB”, positive outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:47am EDT
04.04.2019International Agency Standard & Poor's Global increases rating of PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' to the level of 'BB', positive outlook

International Rating Agency Standard & Poor's Global increased rating of PJSC 'NCSP' from the level of 'BB-' to the level of 'BB', positive outlook.

The rating upgrade reflects the agency's view on the ongoing integration of PJSC NCSP and the Transneft Group owned by the state, as well as the confidence in providing support from Transneft in case of need.

NCSP Groupis the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and LLC SFP.

For more information, please contact:

For press: PR@ncsp.com

For investors: IR@ncsp.com

Disclaimer

NCSP - Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port PJSC published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 12:46:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TOR
08:47aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : International Agency Standard & Poor's Gl..
PU
03/29NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's Consolidated Financial Resul..
PU
02/14NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Sells Gr..
DJ
01/08NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results..
PU
2018NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Transneft consolidates control of Novoros..
PU
2018NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January&n..
PU
2018NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results..
PU
2018NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 884 M
EBIT 2018 565 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 1 100 M
Yield 2018 8,96%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,67x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 2 147 M
Chart NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO
Duration : Period :
Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitry V. Pristanskov Chairman
Evgeniy Konkov Deputy General Director-Finance & Economy
Igor Viktorovich Belukhin Chief Technical Officer
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO2 156
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD55.60%25 312
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 421
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-1.47%11 467
NINGBO ZHOUSHAN PORT CO LTD41.62%8 755
MISC BHD--.--%7 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About