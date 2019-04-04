Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : International Agency Standard & Poor's Global increases rating of PJSC “Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port” to the level of “BB”, positive outlook

04.04.2019

International Rating Agency Standard & Poor's Global increased rating of PJSC 'NCSP' from the level of 'BB-' to the level of 'BB', positive outlook.

The rating upgrade reflects the agency's view on the ongoing integration of PJSC NCSP and the Transneft Group owned by the state, as well as the confidence in providing support from Transneft in case of need.

NCSP Groupis the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and LLC SFP.

