Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO    NCSP

NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO (NCSP)
12/20 05:45:33 pm
7.7 USD   +4.05%
Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : Deputy Minister of Transport appointed Member of the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC

12/26/2018 | 12:10pm CET

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
Deputy Minister of Transport appointed Member of the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC

26-Dec-2018 / 14:05 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  

Deputy Minister of Transport appointed Member of the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC

 

26.12.2018

NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that Yuriy Tsvetkov is appointed Member of the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC by the special right of the "Golden Share".

In accordance with the order of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 21, 2018 No. 2882-r, as well as clause 7.16 of the charter of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Yuriy Tsvetkov (Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation - Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport) is assigned representative of the Russian Federation in the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC by the "Golden Share" right.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP ticker) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP ticker). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143.5 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.

 

For more information, please contact:

For press: PR@ncsp.com
For investment companies: IR@ncsp.com

 
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 7014
EQS News ID: 761967

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitry V. Pristanskov Chairman
Evgeniy Konkov Deputy General Director-Finance & Economy
Igor Viktorovich Belukhin Chief Technical Officer
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO-26.67%0
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-22.86%17 656
DP WORLD LTD--.--%14 044
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-11.21%10 704
MISC BHD--.--%6 568
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-32.88%5 892
