Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO    NCSP

NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO

(NCSP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : NCSP Group's Consolidated Financial Results for the 2018 Financial Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:35am EDT

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group's Consolidated Financial Results for the 2018 Financial Year

29-March-2019 / 12:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NCSP Group's Consolidated Financial Results for the 2018 Financial Year
 

29.03.2019
 

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) hereby announces its consolidated operating and financial results for the 2018 Financial Year prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Transshipment of cargo for 12m 2018 totaled 140,209 thousand tons, including 100,541 thousand tons of liquid cargo, 17,584 thousand tons of bulk cargo, 14,965 thousand tons of general cargo, 6,121 thousand tons (620 thousand TEU) of containers and 997 thousand tons of other cargo.

NCSP Group's consolidated revenue for the 2018 year increased by $51,422 thousand or 5.7% year-on-year and totaled $951,253 thousand.

The Group's EBITDA and net profit in the reporting period totaled $669,433 thousand* and $268,111 thousand respectively. The decrease in net profit is mostly due to negative foreign exchange differences.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2018 totaled $172,865 thousand. Net debt reduced to $844,177* thousand.

Net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio improved to 1.26* versus 1.64* as at the beginning of the year.
 

NCSP Group Key Financial Metrics for the Year 2018

(thousand US dollars) 

2018

2017

Change

Change %

Revenue

951,253

899,831

51,422

5.7%

EBITDA*

669,433

653,743

15,690

2.4%

EBITDA Margin*

70.4%

72.7%

-2.3%

 

Profit for the period

268,111

472,029

-203,918

-43.2%

(thousand US dollars

 31.12.2018

 31.12.2017

Change

Change %

Debt (incl. financial lease)

1,017,042

1,196,425

-179,383

-15.0%

Cash and equivalents

172,865

121,528

51,337

42.2%

Net debt*

844,177

1,074,897

-230,720

-21.5%

Net debt / LTM EBITDA*

1.26

1.64

 

 

* Management accounts

NCSP Group's consolidated financial information for the year 2018 is available for downloading at: http://nmtp.info/en/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/  

 

Additionally inform that the published consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 contain an error. The nature of the error and its impact on the financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial information for the year 2018 in Chapter 4 - Correction of a material error.

 

About NCSP Group

PJSC NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group's volumes totaled 140.2 million tons in 2018. Consolidated revenue according to IFRS in 2018 totaled USD 951 million.

NCSP Group consists of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC (BSC LLC), and JSC SFP.

 

Contacts

Public Relations:   PR@ncsp.com

Investor Relations:  IR@ncsp.com
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 7993
EQS News ID: 793437

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=793437&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TOR
05:35aNOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's Consolidated Financial Resul..
EQ
03/18NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover ..
EQ
03/12NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' Board o..
EQ
02/14PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : VTB acquires 100% of Novorossiysk Grain T..
EQ
02/11NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 12 months..
EQ
02/05NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port changes ..
EQ
01/18NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-N..
EQ
2018PJSC NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA POR : EGM Decision on Dividend Payment
EQ
2018NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Deputy Minister of Transport appointed Me..
EQ
2018PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Audit Committee, Nomination and Remunerat..
EQ
More news
Chart NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO
Duration : Period :
Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitry V. Pristanskov Chairman
Evgeniy Konkov Deputy General Director-Finance & Economy
Igor Viktorovich Belukhin Chief Technical Officer
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO29.23%0
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD34.94%24 084
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 280
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.52%11 002
MISC BHD--.--%7 321
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD15.77%6 923
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.