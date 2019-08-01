Log in
Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019 totaled 71.75 million tons

0
08/01/2019 | 03:30am EDT

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019 totaled 71.75 million tons

01-Aug-2019 / 10:24 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019 totaled 71.75 million tons 

August 1, 2019

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that the normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) for first Half Year of 2019 grew by 3.9% against 2018 (Normalized indicators of NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 2018-2019: the grain turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from May 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 are not taken into account in the transshipment volume).

Key drivers

  •    Growth in crude oil transshipment volumes (+15.8%) amid the general increase in export of this raw material from Russia.
  •    Growth in the transshipment of chemical cargoes (+57.3%) due to increased shipments of non-hazardous mineral fertilizers.
  •    Growth in the iron ore transshipment volume (+17.2%) due to shipments of iron ore briquettes to Turkey, Europe and Africa.

 

Liquid cargoes

In January-June 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group's terminals grew by 10.3% or 5,206 thousand tons compared to the same period last year and totaled 55,879 thousand tons.

The volume of crude oil transshipment in January-June 2019 had an increase of 15.8% compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to 37,438 thousand tons. The turnover of oil products grew by 1.2% or 219 thousand tons and reached 17,926 thousand tons.

The volume of liquid fertilizers (UAN) transshipment was down by 12.7%, and transshipment of seed oils also reduced by 27.1% compared to January-June 2018.

At its seed oil transshipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC shipped 149.1 thousand tons in January-June 2019.

 

Bulk cargoes

In January-June 2019, the normalized turnover of bulk cargo at NCSP Group's terminals (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) had a decrease of 23.4% compared to January-June 2018 and totaled 5,588 thousand tons.

The cargo turnover of iron ore raw materials grew by 17.2% or 222 thousand tons to 1,511 thousand tons.

Coal transshipments decreased by 16.4% y-o-y to 676 thousand tons due to unfavorable conditions on foreign markets in 2019.

The turnover of chemical products grew by 57.3% or 132 thousand tons and amounted to 363 thousand tons.

Transshipment of other ore cargo reduced by 17.3% or 33 thousand tons to 158 thousand tons.

Raw sugar turnover was up by 106% or 129 thousand tons and reached 251 thousand tons.

Grain transshipments dropped by 43,5 thousand tons (-43.5%) against the background of poor harvest and a decrease in exports from Russia.

 

General cargoes

In January-June 2019, general cargo transshipments at NCSP Group's terminals decreased by 8.3% or 626 thousand tons totalling 6,941 thousand tons.

Ferrous metals and cast iron transshipments had a decrease of 6% or 400 thousand tons, amounting to 6,314 thousand tons due to the introduction of custom duties on imports of ferrous metals to the USA.

Timber cargo turnover dropped by 4% or 6 thousand tons to 146 thousand tons.

Non-ferrous metals and perishable freight transhipments dropped to 445 thousand tons and 36 thousand tons, respectively.

 

Container turnover

In January-June 2019, the turnover of containers through NCSP Group's berths amounted to 3,245 thousand tons or 341 thousand TEU, which is 1.7% in tons and 5.2% in TEU more than in January-June 2018.

 

Other cargoes

In January-June 2019, turnover of other cargoes at NCSP Group's terminals amounted to 98 thousand tons, down by 72.9% compared to January-June last year.

 

Normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group for HY 2019/2018 in thousand tons
(with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account)

 

 

January-June

Change

2019

2018

thousand tons

%

Cargo turnover, total

71,750

69,083

2,667

3.9%

Liquid cargo, total

55,879

50,673

5,206

10.3%

Crude oil

37,438

32,340

5,098

15.8%

Oil products

17,926

17,707

219

1.2%

UAN

352

404

-51

-12.7%

Oils

161

222

-60

-27.1%

Bulk cargo, total

5,588

7,291

-1,703

-23.4%

Grain

2,628

4,648

-2,020

-43.5%

Chemical cargo

363

231

132

57.3%

Sugar

251

122

129

106.0%

Iron ore raw materials

1,511

1,289

222

17.2%

Other ore cargo

158

191

-33

-17.3%

Coal

676

809

-133

-16.4%

General cargo, total

6,941

7,567

-626

-8.3%

Ferrous metals and cast iron

6,314

6,714

-400

-6.0%

Timber

146

152

-6

-4.0%

Timber (thousand cubic meters)

265

276

-11

-4.0%

Nonferrous metals

445

538

-93

-17.3%

Perishable cargo

36

163

-127

-77.9%

Containers

3,245

3,191

53

1.7%

Containers

3,245

3,191

53

1.7%

Containers (thousand TEU)

341

324

17

5.2%

Other cargo

98

361

-263

-72.9%

 

 

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's volumes totaled 140.2 million tons in 2018. The Group's consolidated revenue totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.

For more information, please contact:

For press:  MSidorov@ncsp.com

 
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 15376
EQS News ID: 850137

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=850137&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
