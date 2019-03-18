Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for the first month of 2019 exceeded 12 million tons

Press Release

NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for the first month of 2019 exceeded 12 million tons.

March 18, 2019

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that its consolidated cargo turnover for January 2019 increased by 3.3% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 12,063 thousand tons.

Main drivers

Growth in the ferrous metals and cast iron turnover (+34.7% or 322 thousand tons) due to an increase in deliveries to EU countries.

Increase in the volume of oil products processed (+7.3%) due to the attraction of large-tonnage batches of gasoline to the port of Novorossiysk.

A decrease of 14.3% in grain exports in comparison with the all time high in 2018.

Liquid cargo

In January 2019, the liquid cargo handling at the NCSP Group terminals had an increase of 2.4% or 206 thousand tons compared to the same period last year and amounted to 8,976 thousand tons, including 5,502 thousand tons of crude oil, 3,381 thousand tons of oil products, 71 thousand tons of UAN and 22 thousand tons of seed oils.

The terminal for seed oils transshipment IPP LLC (launched in November 2018) continues to increase its volumes. 22 thousand tons of seed oils were processed in January 2019.

Crude oil turnover remained the same as in January 2018 at both terminals in the ports of Novorossiysk and Primorsk. The volume of processed oil products rose by 7.3% or 229 thousand tons.

Transshipment of liquid fertilizers (UAN) saw an increase of 7.1%, while seed oils turnover reduced by 55.8% compared to January 2018.

Bulk cargo

In January 2019, the bulk cargo handling at the NCSP Group terminals decreased by 4.2% or 57 thousand tons compared to January 2018 and reached 1,286 thousand tons.

The fall in bulk cargo turnover was caused by low grain transshipment rates compared to January 2018. This season the gross grain harvest in Russia decreased by 17% in comparison with the all time high harvest in 2017/2018.

In January 2019, grain exports through NCSP Group amounted to 874 thousand tons, which is a 14.3% decrease compared to the same period last year.

The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment increased by 45.3% or 63 thousand tons and reached 201 thousand tons. Coal exports remained at the level of January last year - 136 thousand tons.

The chemical cargo and raw sugar handling amounted to 39 thousand tons and 36 thousand tons, respectively.

General cargo

In January 2019, transshipment of general cargo at the NCSP Group terminals increased by 23.2% or 251 thousand tons compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1,336 thousand tons.

Operational performance of the general cargo handling increased mainly due to the growth in ferrous metals volumes and active sales to EU countries. Transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron rose by 34.7% or 322 thousand tons to 1,250 thousand tons.

Turnover of nonferrous metals, timber and perishable cargo amounted to 52 thousand tons, 31 thousand tons and 4 thousand tons, respectively.

Container turnover

The volume of containers processed at the NCSP Group terminals in January 2019 amounted to 450 thousand tons or 51 thousand TEU, which was 9.5% higher in tons and 15.9% higher in TEU compared to the same period of 2018.

Other cargo

In January 2019, transshipment of other cargo at the NCSP Group terminals amounted to 15 thousand tons, which is a 78.4% decrease compared to the same period last year.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January 2019/2018 (thousand tons)

January Change 2019 2018 thousand tons % Cargo turnover, total 12,063 11,676 387 3.3% Liquid cargo, total 8,976 8,770 206 2.4% Crude oil 5,502 5,502 1 0.0% Oil products 3,381 3,152 229 7.3% UAN 71 67 5 7.1% Oils 22 50 -28 -55.8% Bulk cargo, total 1,286 1,343 -57 -4.2% Grain 874 1,020 -146 -14.3% Chemical cargo 39 34 5 14.5% Sugar 36 15 21 140.2% Iron ore raw materials 201 138 63 45.3% Coal 136 135 1 0.7% General cargo, total 1,336 1,085 251 23.2% Ferrous metals and cast iron 1,250 928 322 34.7% Timber 31 28 2 7.3% Timber (thousand cubic meters) 56 52 4 7.3% Nonferrous metals 52 111 -59 -53.3% Perishable cargo 4 17 -13 -78.0% Containers 450 411 39 9.5% Containers 450 411 39 9.5% Containers (thousand TEU) 51 44 7 15.9% Other cargo 15 67 -53 -78.4%

PJSC NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group's volumes totaled 140.2 million tons in 2018. NCSP Group consists of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC (BSC LLC), and JSC SFP.

