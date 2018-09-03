Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port : Presentation on NCSP Group Financial Results for 6 Months 2018 Available

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)

Presentation on NCSP Group Financial Results for 6 Months 2018 Available



Presentation on NCSP Group Financial Results for 6 Months 2018 Available?

3 September 2018

NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) has published its presentation on financial results for 6 months 2018. It is available at http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/presentations/

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.



For more information, please contact:

For press: KSenko@ncsp.com

For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com









