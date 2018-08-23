Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO    NCSP

NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO (NCSP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Moody's upgrades NCSP's rating to Ba2 with stable outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 07:40am EDT

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Moody's upgrades NCSP's rating to Ba2 with stable outlook

23-Aug-2018 / 14:34 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moody's upgrades NCSP's rating to Ba2 with stable outlook

23 August 2018

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 the corporate family rating and to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD the probability of default rating of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, PJSC (NCSP) the largest operator of marine port terminals in Russia. The outlook on all ratings is stable. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded NCSP's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba3.

The ratings rationale is available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-upgrades-NCSPs-rating-to-Ba2-stable-outlook--PR_387725 , as well as it is attached to the current regulatory disclosure.

 NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.

For more information, please contact:

For press: KSenko@ncsp.com

For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com

Attachment

Document title: Moody's Ratings Rationale
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TBDRYWTVJW
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 5913
EQS News ID: 716851

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=716851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TOR
07:40aPJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Moody's upgrades NCSP's rating to Ba2 wit..
EQ
07/26PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Resolution of the Board of Directors on c..
EQ
07/26PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Chairman of the Board of Directors appoin..
EQ
07/10NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-M..
EQ
07/02PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Results of Annual General Meeting
EQ
06/29PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results..
EQ
06/04NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-A..
EQ
06/04PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Results of GM
EQ
05/28PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Notice of Annual General Meeting
EQ
04/13NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : PJSC NCSP Board of Directors appointed Ch..
EQ
More news
Chart NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO
Duration : Period :
Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitry V. Pristanskov Chairman
Evgeniy Konkov Deputy General Director-Finance & Economy
Igor Viktorovich Belukhin Chief Technical Officer
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO-27.03%0
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-14.59%19 096
DP WORLD LTD--.--%17 430
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-7.17%11 163
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-22.52%6 700
MISC BHD--.--%6 611
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.