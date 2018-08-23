PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Moody's upgrades NCSP's rating to Ba2 with stable outlook

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)

Moody's upgrades NCSP's rating to Ba2 with stable outlook

23 August 2018



Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to Ba2 from Ba3 the corporate family rating and to Ba2-PD from Ba3-PD the probability of default rating of Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, PJSC (NCSP) the largest operator of marine port terminals in Russia. The outlook on all ratings is stable. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded NCSP's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba2 from ba3.



The ratings rationale is available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-upgrades-NCSPs-rating-to-Ba2-stable-outlook--PR_387725 , as well as it is attached to the current regulatory disclosure.



NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.



For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com

