Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO    NCSP

NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO

(NCSP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Rashid Sharipov headed the Board of Directors of PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 03:30am EDT

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Rashid Sharipov headed the Board of Directors of PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)

16-Jul-2019 / 10:25 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rashid Sharipov headed the Board of Directors
of PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)

 

15.07.2019

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) announces decisions taken at the ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP.

On July 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of PJSC "NCSP" elected the Chairman - Sharipov Rashid Ravelevich - the Vice-President of PJSC "Transneft".

At the meeting it was decided to elect the following persons to the Board's Audit Committee of PJSC NCSP:

- Sergey Alexandrovich Andronov - member of the Board of Directors;

- Grishanin Maxim Sergeevich - member of the Board of Directors;

- Skvortsov Vyacheslav Mikhailovich - member of the Board of Directors.

Maxim Grishanin became the Chairman of the Audit Committee of PJSC "NCSP" Board of Directors.

The Personnel and Remuneration Committee and the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP were elected at the meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP, and there were made decisions on other issues on the agenda.

The material fact "On holding the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda" is published on the website of PJSC NCSP at: http://www.nmtp.info/en/holding/press-centre/news/

 

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and LLC SFP.

 

For more information, please contact:

For press:  MSidorov@ncsp.com

 
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 13558
EQS News ID: 841587

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841587&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TOR
03:30aPJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Rashid Sharipov headed the Board of Direc..
EQ
06/21NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : PJSC NCSP holds an Annual General Meeting..
EQ
06/20NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover ..
EQ
05/22PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : The Board of Directors of NCSP Group reco..
EQ
05/22NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : The Board of Directors of NCSP Group reco..
EQ
05/20NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover ..
EQ
05/14PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Notice of Annual General Meeting
EQ
04/25NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP and VTB have closed the deal on the ..
EQ
04/08NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover ..
EQ
04/04NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : International Agency Standard & Poor's Gl..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 897 M
EBIT 2019 570 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 920 M
Yield 2019 5,45%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 165x
EV / Sales2020 158x
Capitalization 147 B
Chart NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO
Duration : Period :
Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,5  $
Last Close Price 10,3  $
Spread / Highest target 6,80%
Spread / Average Target 1,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitry V. Pristanskov Chairman
Evgeniy Konkov Deputy General Director-Finance & Economy
Igor Viktorovich Belukhin Chief Technical Officer
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO58.46%2 359
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD24.52%21 487
DP WORLD PLC--.--%12 865
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE7.12%12 497
MISC BHD--.--%7 900
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.35%5 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About