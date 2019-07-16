PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Rashid Sharipov headed the Board of Directors of PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)

Rashid Sharipov headed the Board of Directors

of PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)

15.07.2019

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) announces decisions taken at the ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP.

On July 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of PJSC "NCSP" elected the Chairman - Sharipov Rashid Ravelevich - the Vice-President of PJSC "Transneft".

At the meeting it was decided to elect the following persons to the Board's Audit Committee of PJSC NCSP:

- Sergey Alexandrovich Andronov - member of the Board of Directors;

- Grishanin Maxim Sergeevich - member of the Board of Directors;

- Skvortsov Vyacheslav Mikhailovich - member of the Board of Directors.

Maxim Grishanin became the Chairman of the Audit Committee of PJSC "NCSP" Board of Directors.

The Personnel and Remuneration Committee and the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP were elected at the meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP, and there were made decisions on other issues on the agenda.

The material fact "On holding the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda" is published on the website of PJSC NCSP at: http://www.nmtp.info/en/holding/press-centre/news/

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC Transneft is the controlling shareholder (62%) of PJSC NSCP.

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2018 totaled 140.2 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC NSCP, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC and LLC SFP.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com