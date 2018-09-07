Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO    NCSP

NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO (NCSP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Resolution of the Board of Directors on Payment of Dividends and on the General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:30am CEST

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Resolution of the Board of Directors on Payment of Dividends and on the General Meeting of Shareholders

07-Sep-2018 / 12:27 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Resolution of the Board of Directors on Payment of Dividends and on the General Meeting of Shareholders
 
7 September 2018
 
NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that at a meeting held on 3 September 2018, PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors approved the following decisions: 

1) Recommend that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders decides to distribute dividends according to the results for the 2018 half year in monetary terms in the amount of RUB 10,000,004,312 (ten billion four thousand three hundred twelve) and 73 kopecks, of which RUB 100,000,000.00 (one hundred million) was due to the Company's net profit for the 2018 half year, and RUB 9,900,004,312 (nine billion nine hundred million four thousand three hundred twelve) and 73 kopecks was due to the Company's retained profit for 2017, and also recommend defining the amount of dividend per share in the amount of RUB 0.519216.

2) Recommend that the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders sets a date on which individuals entitled to receive dividends are defined - eleven days from the date of the Resolution on Payment of Dividends made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
 
3) Pay dividends to the registered in the register of shareholders nominal holder and trustee being a professional participant of the securities market within 10 working days from the date on which individuals who are entitled to receive dividends are defined, and to other individuals registered in the register of shareholders within 25 working days from the date on which individuals who are entitled to receive dividends are defined.
 
4) Accept Transneft-Service's proposal on candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors, and include in the list of candidates for voting on the election in the Company's Board of Directors the following individuals:
Sergey Andronov;
Maxim Grishanin;
Rashid Sharipov;
Nikolay Platonov.
 
5) Include in the list of candidates for the election to the Board of Directors the General Director of PJSC NCSP Sergey Kireev at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 September 2018.
 
6) Approve draft resolutions regarding the agenda items of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which should be sent in electronic form (e-documents) to nominal holders, registered in PJSC NCSP's register of shareholders.
 
7) Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is Dmitry Pristanskov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP. In case of his absence, Sergey Kireev, Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP, should perform respective functions of President at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
 
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on the Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and the London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group's volumes totaled 143 million tons in 2017. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.
 
For more information, please contact:
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 5983
EQS News ID: 721623

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TOR
11:30aPJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Resolution of the Board of Directors on P..
EQ
09/03NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : Presentation on NCSP Group Financial Resu..
EQ
08/29PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO :
EQ
08/23PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Moody's upgrades NCSP's rating to Ba2 wit..
EQ
07/26PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Resolution of the Board of Directors on c..
EQ
07/26PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Chairman of the Board of Directors appoin..
EQ
07/10NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-M..
EQ
07/02PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : Results of Annual General Meeting
EQ
06/29PJSC 'NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PO : NCSP Group Consolidated Financial Results..
EQ
06/04NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT : NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-A..
EQ
More news
Chart NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO
Duration : Period :
Novorossiyskiy morskoy torgovyi port PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sergey Georgievich Kireev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dmitry V. Pristanskov Chairman
Evgeniy Konkov Deputy General Director-Finance & Economy
Igor Viktorovich Belukhin Chief Technical Officer
Maksim Sergeevich Grishanin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVOROSSIYSKIY MORSKOY TORGOVYI PORT PAO-28.10%0
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-20.30%18 605
DP WORLD LTD--.--%17 845
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.42%10 794
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-29.59%6 515
MISC BHD--.--%6 355
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.